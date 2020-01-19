At first, family pet dog Zeus' story was shockingly barbaric.
On Tuesday, Jan. 14, sometime before 9:30 p.m., a person or persons trespassed onto the private property of Rossane Ikertang on Swamp Road in Dededo, according to Guam Animals In Need. The criminal or criminals beat Zeus so severely that blood was found splattered on the outside walls of the home. Bloody rocks and a large piece of cinder block were found at the scene. The pet was also doused with gasoline, according to GAIN.
When Zeus was found, the 5-year-old half pitbull, half boonie was terrified and in severe pain, according to his owner.
Fortunately, time was on Zeus' side.
He received timely veterinarian care that saved his life.
He was going home Friday to continue healing mentally and physically, according to GAIN.
Ikertang and Guahan Paws for Pets would like to extend a huge thank you to everyone who donated toward Zeus' veterinary care bills.
"Due to the overpouring of love and donations, Zeus' vet bills were paid in full and extra funding for Zeus' future vet care will come in handy," GAIN stated.
Zeus still has a broken cheekbone that will need further surgery, care and time to heal.
The beating of Zeus has shocked our community and has left the family that cares for him in disbelief and worried about their safety.
What kind of person or people would be so enraged to inflict that kind of violence on a dog that was leashed?
The questions on who committed this crime – and why – remain unanswered. Anyone who may have information on this crime should call the police.
But the outpouring of support from the community to give financial help for the care of Zeus also gives us faith that we have many in our midst who do care.
Thank you to all those who showed kindness to Zeus.
We remain hopeful for a kinder community and at the same time a sense of vigilance for a few who are out to cause harm.