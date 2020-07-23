The public scored Wednesday on the government transparency front.
Guam Attorney General Leevin Camacho, in a legal opinion, stated: Out-of-court settlement deals involving a government of Guam entity should not be kept secret – unless Guam law specifically exempts public disclosure.
The opinion was issued in Public Auditor Benjamin Cruz's request for settlement agreements involving fired – and then rehired – Port Authority of Guam employees and managers.
"Unless an express exemption under 5 GCA §10108 applies, out-of-court settlement agreements before the courts or the (Civil Service Commission) are public records subject to inspection," the local attorney general stated.
Settlement deals before the Civil Service Commission will also help shine a light on sometimes murky government actions when it comes to agreements with employees who have been served adverse actions.
"We perceive no difference between settlement agreements entered into as a result of awards by the CSC or as a consequence of pending or threatened litigation in the courts. For purposes of deciding whether they are public records subject to disclosure under (the Freedom of Information Act) or the Sunshine Law, they are the same," the attorney general stated.
The Post has previously sought the Port settlement agreements involving the fired and rehired employees and managers who were awarded back pay. The Post's request was previously denied on the basis of the Port's claim that the settlement agreements are related to ongoing legal matters.
After the attorney general opinion was released, Port General Manager Rory Respicio stated he has previously advocated for the release of the settlement agreements. "I didn’t agree with the Port counsel’s opinion and asked the OPA to reconcile this with the AG," Respicio stated.
The attorney general's legal opinion states a related legal case isn't enough to keep the public in the dark on settlement agreements for court cases and CSC cases.
"The stated purpose of P.L. 32-076 was to require the disclosure of settlement agreements so that public officials and the government of Guam are more accountable in aligning settlements with the public's interest, as well as building a climate of public trust," the attorney general stated.
"Based on the plain language of the Sunshine Law and its legislative intent, a settlement agreement in a matter that has been finally adjudicated cannot be withheld under the pending litigation exception simply because it could potentially affect settlement discussions in other on-going matters," the AG stated.
This opinion bolsters efforts by the public to hold public officials accountable for their decisions.
When certain deals are not shielded by secrecy, public officials will hopefully be more mindful that their actions, though initially shielded in secrecy, will one day become public.