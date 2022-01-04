The Port Authority's saga with fired and then rehired workers does not seem to have an ending.
And this issue continues in a not very good way. The Port Authority of Guam spends local and federal public funds, so it needs to do better in making sure it's careful with spending public money.
The Port's managers do not own that money.
In the latest episode, in a Guam Office of Public Accountability report released Sunday found that two employees who were fired and rehired got compensated a combined total of $1 million in back wages and related costs.
But the OPA found that the two employees were potentially overpaid.
The Port’s average calculation methodology resulted in gross back wages amounting to $537,000 for one of the two employees, identified only as "Employee S" in the OPA report, and $189,000 for "Employee T." The Port also paid their legal expenses.
The OPA report points out that without any approved performance evaluation reports, the Port would have no basis in arriving at high ratings for the two employees during the years they weren't working.
The Port deviated from its personnel rules and gave high ratings – a "5" for Employee S, essentially rating that employee "significantly exceeded expectations," and a "4" for Employee T – for years they were not back working at the Port. Each received hefty salary adjustments that were retroactive.
Employee S got an adjusted annual salary of $118,000 and Employee T received an adjusted annual salary of $52,000 upon their reinstatements, according to the report.
The current Port general manager, in 2019 and 2020, signed notice of personnel actions that were retroactive to October 2012. "These increments were retroacted seven and eight years after the increments were due," according to the report.
In a prior Guam Office of the Attorney General of Guam’s opinion, issued in November 2021, he cited 6 GCA §6218.1 - "Prohibition on Retroactive Pay Raises" which covers all classified and unclassified employees of GovGuam.
"In his conclusion, he stated that unless authorized by statute and regardless of justification, Government of Guam employees are prohibited from receiving salary increases that are paid retroactively from the date of authorization. Salary increments based upon performances can only be paid prospectively, upon authorization date, and not retroactive from any date prior," according to the OPA report.
Some income tax not withheld
The OPA also flagged the Port's failure to deduct back wages totaling $189,000 with income tax withholding.
The non-deduction of income tax withholding was based on the employee’s request, according to the report.
Per IRS regulations, the employer and employee hold the responsibility for collecting and remitting withholding taxes to the government. If an employee is self-employed, it is the responsibility of the employee to pay these withholding taxes, according to the audit.
Following the rules
The two employees were among several who won job-reinstatements via the Civil Service Commission. The commission ordered that they be fully compensated to include salaries and all benefits, under the Guam law, for all the time following their terminations until the date they are reinstated.
At the same time, the Port also needs to comply with its Personnel Rules and Regulations specifically on performance-based annual bumps in pay, according to the report. And in this case, the Port deviated from its own rules to give pay raises based on job performance evaluations that were not properly approved, the report stated.
The AG's office now has this to add to its file of retroactive raises that were given even when the law forbids this type of activity.
Other illegal retroactive raises were dealt with with the full force of the law.
We'll see how this one turns out.