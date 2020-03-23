At a rate of one infected patient for every 12 who have been tested for the virus that causes COVID-19, Guam will likely see a continuing increase in the number of cases almost on a daily basis. The total will surge if all Guamanians who need to be tested do get tested.
We had our first confirmed COVID-19 fatality, a 68-year-old woman, on Sunday.
As of Saturday evening, the government of Guam Joint Information Center reported 15 patients were infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The 15 were among 123 people tested at that point.
The government announced it received 200 more test kits on Saturday. One of the concerns we have is that officials requested more, but an overall national demand means we're having to share. News of a newly approved rapid test kit is very welcome and we encourage the administration, its Washington, D.C., liaison and our delegate to begin reaching out to the federal government to procure as many test kits as possible for our island.
Meanwhile, we're also concerned about the capability of our health care system to handle the increase in COVID-19 patients and ensure the safety of those in the front lines.
Let's not mince words.
Guam Memorial Hospital was already under strain before COVID-19 broke out.
The health care workers at GMH, as individuals, care about doing their jobs and providing quality care for everyone who steps into the hospital. However, there is a concern that the island's health care infrastructure is inadequately equipped to deal with this new virus.
Exposed
There have been events that have exposed our health care workers to the virus. There has to be a way to learn from them.
One example is GMH's admission that a man in his 50s was later found to be a carrier of COVID-19 – days after he was admitted to GMH.
The hospital administration said the incident occurred on the third floor, in GMH's Medical-Surgical Inpatient Adult Unit, where a patient was placed in a private room with a closed door. It was only when a radiological procedure was completed a few days later that a physician determined the individual may have had the coronavirus infection, according to GMH.
At the A.B. Won Pat International Airport, in hotels designated 14-day quarantine areas and in pop-up tents of clinics that serve as satellite emergency rooms for GMH, health care workers were seen wearing face masks but not all of them were equipped with the N95 filtering facepiece respirators. Gloves were not automatically disposed of and replaced before another patient or possible case.
Many haven't been wearing protective eyewear as a shield against the airborne spread of the virus.
We haven't been told if any of the 15 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Guam are health care workers. It's unclear if all of the health care workers have been made a priority for testing.
If they haven't been the priority group for testing, all of them should be – along with the patients who are at great risk of exposure.
The nurses, doctors and other health care workers at the isolation facility in Barrigada Heights, GMH, Guam Regional Medical City, the Guam airport arrival and departure areas and those detailed to triage areas in clinics should be tested.
All of the passengers on the flight or flights that transported the confirmed COVID-19 patients, as well as all the members of their households, should also be tested.
People at their workplaces and churches, as well as other people who have come face to face with the confirmed cases, should all be tested.
With only 125 tests conducted here in a week's time, it's unlikely all of the above-mentioned risk groups have been tested.
Lessons learned
Government officials have said Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines are being used to respond to the COVID-19 crisis, including the decision to allow infected patients to go home to self-isolate. It is a decision that many in the community could not understand due to the significant risk of exposure to others in the community and in their homes.
In this critical time, we can only hope that people heed the warnings to stay home and that government officials look at lessons learned with the evolving situation to constantly improve the response to the public health emergency.
As a measure of transparency, GovGuam should encourage citizens to report and send images to authorities if they see problems with violations of the protocols to avoid the further spread of the COVID-19 disease.
An open and honest GovGuam is one that is willing to accept its mistakes and flaws and acknowledge them – immediately and publicly – and share the solutions and efforts to prevent them from being made again.