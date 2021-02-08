In the ongoing federal trial that accuses a man of running errands for former drug boss Lovelia Mendoza, another allegation surfaced Friday.
This became public through the replay in federal court of a recorded conversation between an FBI agent and the defendant, Mark Mayo. Mayo alleged that he faced two warrants of arrest that were "lifted" for an under-the-table fee.
Mayo told investigators that his 2018 active warrants were lifted for a price of between $600 and $2,500.
“All I know is I had two warrants vacated because of the mayor,” Mayo said, referring to then-Yona Mayor Jesse Blas, who has since been convicted of extortion, and who was then-boyfriend of Mendoza. Mendoza is the self-confessed drug boss who has acknowledged having brought methamphetamine into Guam "by the pounds."
Blas has been sentenced to serve time in a federal prison and Mendoza is serving the remainder of her eight-year sentence.
Mayo still is on trial.
Outside of the federal court system, the Judiciary of Guam must address this issue.
The local Judiciary needs to let the public know what actions it will take to clean house and who will be held accountable administratively, if the allegation is true.
This is a public trust issue for the Judiciary.
The Adult Probation Office, under the Judiciary of Guam, is responsible for the supervision of people who have been placed on supervised probation for various criminal offenses. Probation officers are supposed to monitor compliance by those on probation, by conducting unannounced home and employment visits, home searches and case audits.
And they're supposed to apply the rules squarely to all who are on probation.
It is also a public safety issue when someone who is supposed to be in jail for an arrest warrant is let off the hook – just because someone has connections to make the arrest warrant go away or remain buried in paperwork.
We hope the federal authorities have this covered in terms of conducting further investigations.
But separate and apart from the federal investigation is the Judiciary's responsibility to be transparent to the public regarding what it did or will do to keep the probation office free of corruption.
We can't have a community where those who can bribe their way out of arrest warrants remain free and the poor remain locked up because they don't have cash to put under the table or the connections to continue to roam the streets of Guam.