Someone from the Guam Visitors Bureau should give American businessman Reuben Sushman, who runs a cloud computing company in Thailand, a gift basket of island goodies or invite him for coffee while he's still visiting the island.
Sushman is on Guam for a few weeks to get his COVID-19 vaccine and spend some vacation time.
Guam came on Sushman's radar in his search for options to get a U.S. Food and Drug Administration-approved COVID-19 vaccine without having to fly across the Pacific Ocean to the U.S. mainland.
Prior to arriving on Guam, his idea of the island was that it hosts a bunch of U.S. military assets. This is a common misperception of Guam, that it only serves as a military outpost in the middle of the Pacific and happens to have one of the last 35 remaining Kmarts in the nation.
Now he's a walking, free promoter of Guam as a vacation destination.
The founder and CEO of Victory Cloud Computing Services Ltd., Sushman said he was pleasantly surprised about the beauty of Guam and thinks the island should pursue "vaccine tourism."
"They should pursue it. Get the PR out there. They should do something to promote it, like 'Come back to the U.S. for your vaccination at the beautiful beaches of Guam, relax, enjoy," he said. "There's nothing that stops you from coming here."
Sushman reached out to The Guam Daily Post after it ran a story about GVB weighing the possibility of marketing the island as a "vaccination destination" among American expats in Japan, Korea, the Philippines and other Asia-Pacific countries.
One of Guam's main tourism markets – Japan – is still struggling with vaccination and a surge in COVID-19 cases. The usual markets for Guam tourism are not going to supply Guam with visitors in mass numbers for at least a year, and that reality will pose a challenge to the island's economy and ability to sustain jobs when unemployment benefits from the federal government stop flowing.
Americans living in Asia might find Guam an option for vacations because we've been, in general, on point with getting vaccinated and adhering to social distancing and other COVID-19 safety guidelines.
Guam would need the federal government to provide more vaccine supply to cover the potential mass arrival of Americans in Asia who want to visit Guam and get vaccinated as well. This help is being sought, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has said.
"I think a lot of U.S. citizens in this region don't know about Guam. It's all about mindset and Guam needs to promote it, saying 'Come back to the U.S.," Sushman said. "The point is, I think Guam can easily promote it."
The potential for promoting Guam to Americans in Asia holds promise in terms of numbers.
More than 220,000 Americans live in the Philippines, according to Reuters. If anyone has been reading the news out of the Philippines recently, the restrictions of movement in public have been oppressive in the Philippines. Who doesn't want to get away from that for a while?
In Japan, there reside more than 76,000 North Americans, according to statista.com. In South Korea, 136,663 U.S. citizens were last reported to be living there, according to the Korea Times.
The point is: It's time to diversify our tourism base, and the American expat community in the Asia-Pacific is a good start. GVB has started looking into this, and the wheels probably need to turn faster before these expats go to Hawaii instead.
On his social media account, Sushman posted, "Should have come here years ago. Where else can one go to IHOP, Ruby Tuesday's and Denny's all in the same day in (the Asia-Pacific). Looking forward to my first vaccination and diving ... soon."
He said he's been sharing his experience and thoughts about vacationing and getting vaccinated on Guam with his fellow expats.
There's an idea worth pursuing further.