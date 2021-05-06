A recent technical win for a fired Guam Department of Education special education teacher before the Civil Service Commission has put GDOE management in a bind and raises a host of questions, one of which is whether employee rights trump student safety.
The issue at hand involves Mark Taisipic, who taught special education at C.L. Taitano Elementary School in Sinajana. Watching over students in an after-school program was also one of his duties.
In December 2014 or sometime before that, the school community, including students, parents, teachers and school staff were surprised that the generally well-liked teacher was accused of inappropriately touching two students at the school several years prior.
Taisipic was initially arrested on allegations involving one student, but his indictment identified a second girl. Taisipic was accused of touching the students in a sexual manner but the allegations were made several years after the alleged misconduct. The students were around 10 or 11 at the time of the alleged incidents.
At the time of the firing, Superintendent Jon Fernandez said, in part: "I am now informed that you are a person who is prohibited from teaching and it is my duty to ensure that you are not appointed or assigned to perform work as a teacher in contact with minors."
The commission was one vote short of barring Taisipic from getting his job back at the elementary school.
The CSC needed four commissioners to vote against his reinstatement. Three voted to bar reinstatement. Two voted in his favor. The sixth commissioner, Emilia Rice, was on leave.
One of the issues the Civil Service vote outcome has raised is whether the commission could ultimately jeopardize GDOE management's decision to look after the safety of students first – before a teacher's reinstatement.
Taisipic entered an Alford plea agreement in 2018. This type of plea allows the defendant to avoid admitting guilt. The felony criminal sexual conduct charges were dropped as part of his plea deal, and Taisipic entered an Alford plea to official misconduct and child abuse as misdemeanors.
Official misconduct as a misdemeanor offense is "not a complete bar to government employment," the Guam attorney general's office stated in January, following the hiring of a convict at the Port Authority of Guam.
But there is, according to the previous AG's opinion, "a blanket prohibition from hiring a person convicted for a sex offense" in GovGuam.
GDOE legal counsel Jesse Nasis stated during his closing remarks before the commission on Tuesday that the department dismissed Taisipic based on his incapacity to perform teaching duties.
Taisipic's deal to take a no-guilt-plea for official misconduct and child abuse had the effect of leaving the door open for him to be reinstated. It's a brilliant move on the part of his attorney but not that comforting for parents and students at the school communities that may have faced or will face this issue.
The judge spared Taisipic from going to prison and ordered Taisipic to stay away from school grounds and playgrounds. However, get this: The outcome of Taisipic's case includes that he's not barred from school grounds – when it's related to employment.
Taisipic's attorney Jacquelyn Terlaje, speaking before the commission, contends Taisipic can now go back to teaching. "Can he teach in a school? Absolutely ... The only prevention that he has from teaching in GDOE at this point is management," Terlaje said, in part.
The Taisipic case can be a touch-off point for considering whether to amend the government of Guam's rules for hiring or rehiring.
Any misconduct related to someone's job or duties in GovGuam should be a grave enough offense to bar employment or rehiring on the local government payroll.
Last month, a bill was introduced that would make official misconduct a third-degree felony rather than a misdemeanor. The proposed law specified bid tampering and disclosure or use of confidential criminal justice information as among examples of crimes that should not be classified as a misdemeanor.
What lawmakers can do is expand the scope of legislation that any misconduct, especially in crimes involving minor victims, should not be taken lightly by placing it in the misdemeanor offense category.
It is GovGuam's responsibility to set the bar of employment high.
This is the right thing to do for the rest of the GovGuam personnel who abide by the law and follow a high moral compass.
This is also doing it right by taxpayers who pay a hefty price tag for the paychecks and generous fringe benefits for those on the GovGuam payroll.
Raising the employment standards isn't too much to ask if public officials are in office to truly serve the public.