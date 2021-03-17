It is jarring to hear that a Guam Department of Labor employee has been caught stealing federal unemployment benefits while employed to process those benefits for those who are jobless.
The guilt of Jerome Michael Cruz, 38, is not in dispute.
He has pleaded guilty to two counts that charge him with federal program theft and accessing protected computers in furtherance of fraud, according to a plea agreement signed Monday.
Cruz was employed full-time at the local Labor Department as a customer service representative assisting customers with their unemployment benefit claims.
The federal case states that on Sept. 26, 2020, Cruz submitted an application for federally funded unemployment benefits – while he was employed at GDOL – falsely certifying that he was unemployed and eligible for these benefits.
As a result of the false statements, Cruz received $10,935 in benefits he was not entitled to, the plea agreement between him and federal authorities states.
After he was transferred to another area within the Labor Department and lost his access to the unemployment programs' computer system, on Oct. 13, 2020, he used another GDOL employee’s login credentials to access the computer system for the federally funded program, according to details in the case against Cruz.
“Upon accessing the GDOL computer system without authorization, defendant modified an existing (Pandemic Unemployment Assistance) claim for another person in order to change the payment method from paper check to direct deposit and to route that claimant’s benefits to a bank account Cruz controlled,” court documents state. Cruz obtained $2,415 in fraudulent benefits.
Cruz made additional attempts to modify existing unemployment benefit claims to his bank accounts totaling an additional $79,650, the case states. The attempts were flagged for fraud by GDOL employees and were not paid out.
Guam Labor Director David Dell'Isola said not only did GDOL flag the fraud, but it also cooperated with the FBI.
The total intended loss added up to $93,000 by the time the case fully unraveled.
Is this going to be the last we'll hear about GovGuam employees violating the public's trust?
Unfortunately history has been on the side of wrongdoers in GovGuam.
We have reported on previous cases of government workers who have been caught committing misdeeds while getting paid as public servants who were simply reassigned or allowed to get their jobs back with back pay or finding other jobs within the government.
It would be a good time for GovGuam to consider making this a practice of the past and create policies that prevent employees who break the public's trust from having an opportunity to do it again.