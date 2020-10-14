This is not the first time we're writing about a lenient sentence imposed on a drug dealer.
The latest recipient of a lenient sentence is Steven Holbrook, who was busted for dealing meth and cocaine and had $21,000 cash during his arrest in 2018.
The drug dealer pleaded guilty to four counts of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to deliver as a first-degree felony.
On Monday, he was sentenced to five years for each count. But the "sentence" means nothing because his prison term was put on hold. Holbrook didn't have to stay in prison as long as he follows the conditions of his three-year special parole.
The prosecution had previously recommended eight years in prison for Holbrook.
Judge Anita Sukola, usually known as a tough judge, did not serve the community well in this case. The judge gave the drug dealer a pass.
“I pretty much lost everything, including my family, and in the last few years I have just been trying to get that back every day,” Holbrook said in court.
The court noted that based on Holbrook’s character and cooperation in other drug investigations, he is not likely to sell drugs again.
But one can never be certain this will be the case for Holbrook and others like him who have benefitted from compassionate judges, who fall for drug dealers' sob stories, tears of regret and pleas for mercy for their family's sake.
And it's unfortunate because we keep seeing this happen in our court system, both in local and federal courts.
The voices that are not heard by the judge in these proceedings are the many Guam residents and their families whose lives have already been ruined by drug dealers.
Guam is still grappling with a widespread problem with drug abuse. And while the issue has been overshadowed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the cases we see in court on a near-daily basis show that illegal drugs continue to turn former law-abiding Guamanians into robbers, thieves, spouse beaters and child abusers.
When will the judges see past the drug dealers' tears?