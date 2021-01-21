Less than 24 hours after the discovery of a 61-year-old man, who was found beheaded Tuesday afternoon, the Guam Police Department announced they had a suspect.
They also confirmed the victim's head was found in Dededo, miles from where the victim's body was found in an apartment unit located in a residential neighborhood that borders Agat and Santa Rita villages.
Guam Police Chief Stephen Ignacio said Guam police investigators "worked diligently and feverishly through the night so that we could catch this suspect."
The suspect, Donovan Allan Chargualaf Ornellas, may have familial ties with the victim, Ignacio said. And police are also looking at the possibility that drugs may have been a factor in this crime.
Chief Ignacio and his team of investigators need to be commended for their work.
The public would have been anxious if the investigation took days or weeks to lead to the suspect.
However, good police investigative work is not the only thing needed to bring a murder case to court. Only a forensic medical examiner can determine the cause and manner of death.
Investigators still need the official autopsy report from the forensic medical examiner to support its case. Did the victim die before he was decapitated? Did the beheading cause his death? Does the estimated time of death place the suspect at the scene of the crime?
Ideally, Guam's forensic medical examiner would be at the crime scene, working alongside police investigators.
But Guam hasn't had a forensic medical examiner for almost two years. Guam would need to call forensic medical examiners from Hawaii to come in and conduct an autopsy in a criminal case.
"Gone are the days when our chief medical examiner came on scene," said police spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao, at the crime scene Tuesday, acknowledging the delay in several death investigations has been caused by Guam's lack of a permanent medical examiner. "We anticipate an autopsy will be performed. ... Hopefully, it will be done in a timely manner."
Guam hasn’t had a forensic pathologist since February 2019 when Dr. Aurelio Espinola retired. He served as Guam's chief medical examiner for decades.
We've seen families waiting for weeks for autopsies of their loved ones before being able to bury them properly.
On May 31, 2020, the body of Kunai Kiosi, 29, was found on the side of the road along Marine Corps Drive in Tamuning near a veterinary clinic. It took the police department 35 days to shift from a death investigation to a homicide investigation because it was waiting for the autopsy of Kiosi. No suspect was announced in Kiosi's death.
Each time a new homicide case comes up, the lack of a forensic medical examiner on Guam becomes more evident.
This is a public safety issue we hope GovGuam will soon resolve. After a two-year wait, there must be something that can be done to resolve this.