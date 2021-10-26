There is no question that the Legislature made an error by sending legislation over to the governor to sign into law that includes language the senators did not approve.
An amendment that was defeated did not get deleted and stayed in a "working file," thus ending up in the final version of Bill 130-36, which then got signed into law by Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero just recently.
The huge mistake, if left uncorrected, could expand the coverage of the new war reparations effort to possibly thousands more World War II survivors or their heirs – in addition to the claimants who simply missed the federal deadline to file the last round of claims.
With the unintended expansion of the legislation, what was estimated to cost $10 million could increase to $150 million, said one senator. GovGuam must have hundreds of millions of dollars to burn if this colossal error will be allowed to slide – which is something that has been hinted at over the past few days.
We will see as soon as this week where our lawmakers stand on corrective action. A revised version of the war claims legislation, introduced by Speaker Therese Terlaje, is set to be discussed this week and should show plainly which senator wants to keep the expanded eligibility.
More troubling matter
But while the cost is an obvious issue, another more troubling matter is that this error of such magnitude occurred.
This mistake has raised doubts on the integrity of the Guam lawmaking process.
If an error made its way through the new war reparations law, how do we know that prior pieces of legislation – impactful in ways big and small to our everyday lives – became laws legitimately?
Guam senators have never been frugal about writing a myriad of legislation – including those that impose fees and fines, regulate how people live their lives, authorize government spending and even commit to billions of dollars in debt that will be shouldered by generations of Guamanians.
Now with the big war reparations lawmaking snafu, it's not farfetched to ask: What other Guam laws are not legit?
Who watches over the Legislature and the governor to hold them accountable when new bills are approved by the Legislature and signed into law by the governor by mistake?
How can Guamanians seek redress when laws are not legit and yet we've followed them for who knows how long?
Has the war reparations error opened a can of worms we're not supposed to see?
If this particular error was an honest mistake, why is there hesitation to make ALL the discussions public?
The conundrum in all of this is that we, ordinary Guamanians, may not fully know the answers unless an external review occurs.
The courts could poke into the issue, but it would take someone or some people or a group with a valid reason to intervene – to bring it up before the judicial system.
Taxpayers or citizen advocates taking on the GovGuam Goliath in a legal battle sounds too prohibitive to even ponder.
Are we stuck not knowing how often these mistakes occurred?