As Grab-N-Go comes to an end, we say thank you to those who fed our kids

In the past year, millions of meals were provided to the girls and boys, and sometimes parents too, of the island.
Grab-N-Go was a meal program that started with about 8,000 meals a day for students, distributed at 11 schools. As more people lost their jobs, the program was expanded to include students from private and Department of Defense schools, as well as children who weren’t yet enrolled. Distribution sites were expanded to all public schools.
“We were basically feeding the community,” said Zach Lewison, Sodexo operations manager for the southern school zone. “We kind of knew the island was in need and you know while we’re not frontline health care workers … we felt that we played a very important role in keeping people fed and happy and getting people hope.”
Guam Department of Education Sean Monforte and Southern High Principal Michael Meno noted that it required much dedication from the staff from GDOE’s management and school levels, as well as Sodexo’s team to get the meals out to as many families as possible.
Montforte said the work required a level of fearlessness - particularly when the virus was still new and little was known about how its spread, and there was no vaccine.
“It was a little frightening,” said Monforte, who himself in the span of several months got tested for COVID-19 three times.
Monforte also noted that the social workers had to work with school staff and mayors to ensure that meals were delivered to students whose families didn’t have vehicles to go to schools to pick up meals.
“We reached out to our DOE social workers, our mayors’ offices. It was a combined effort with Special Education Department, with Department of Public Works bus drivers, the school communities - some of the teachers were delivering meals to the families,” Monforte said. “These are things … the superintendent said get it done … and as a department … with Sodexo … we couldn’t have done this if we weren’t a good team.”
There also were neighbors who stepped up. People like Anthony Damian Quenga, a resident of Mangilao, would wait for hours at the line at George Washington High School to provide food for those who stay in the apartment complex he lives in.
On Friday, GDOE and Sodexo handed out the last of the Grab-N-Go meals as they prepare now for the return of roughly 30,000 students to a new school year.
That the more than 80,000 meals prepared for that one day were distributed within hours of the schools opening their gates, speaks to the continued need in the community as people struggle to get jobs and catch up on bills. There remain other programs that provide food to the community, however.
As this program comes to a close, we wanted to express our gratitude for the men and women who showed up to the cafeterias and schools, who drove the food to students’ homes to ensure our kids had food in their bellies.