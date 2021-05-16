Congratulations to the thousands of young Guamanians graduating this month and next from high school and higher education.
These folks are leaving behind a world of academics and marching into a world of practical application. Unfortunately, it’s a world that is still trying to figure out how to live with a virus that tipped the axis of our existence – indeed some parts of the globe are struggling and we hope world leaders can work together to get the proper help to those nations. If there’s one lesson the COVID-19 virus has taught us, it’s that the world is small and what happens to one country impacts others.
Here on Guam, about 72,300 people have been vaccinated and that number is steadily growing – particularly as vaccination increasingly means freedom from restrictions locally and across the nation. That in combination with a low number of new cases, and the containment of recent clusters, has led the governor to further ease restrictions thus allowing the economy to slowly reopen.
The most recent executive order signed by the governor also lifted the travel quarantine restriction. With fully vaccinated individuals exempted from mandatory 14-day quarantine upon arrival, and the island on its way to herd immunity, Guam is a more attractive place to travel. That’s a welcome sign for our visitor industry – with the understanding that travel is dependent on various countries’ situations and requirements.
Nevertheless, this adds up to some good news for our young graduates as the economy hobbles towards recovery.
We are hopeful that the island, as the governor said, is on its way “back to normal.” We all know it’s going to take a while and it’s going to take a lot of work but we’ll get there – if for no other reason than because we have no choice.
Perhaps with the added brain power behind those fresh diplomas, certificates and degrees, we’ll come to our new post-pandemic normal sooner that we dare to hope. And with it, a solid foundation on which to build the future.
Kudos to our graduates and job well done to the parents, spouses, and families who supported them all.