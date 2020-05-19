Something happened over the last few days involving the three hotels the governor's office chose to hire without following the proper procurement process and without the signing of contracts before services were provided.
The one hotel that stood to benefit most financially – a transaction brokered by the governor's legal counsel and son-in-law – is out of the picture. The Pacific Star, which billed GovGuam at a rate of $544,000 every two weeks or more than $2 million over the last two months, wasn't among the two hotels that now have contracts with the government of Guam as quarantine facilities for travelers.
The Pacific Star and other vendors have been paid for their services prior to the contract signings, the governor said Monday.
We've learned from previously released emails between government officials that instructions were given to pay the hotels by tapping into a GovGuam account that receives federal funds.
We also know that the proper process of hiring the hotels was skipped – it should have started with the General Services Agency rather than the governor's legal counsel making verbal commitments – so it's not certain who authorized the electronic payments to the hotels without contracts.
What we do know is there were no signed contracts for the purchase of hotel services between March and April – prior to the services being rendered.
We know this because Charles Esteves, Guam Office of Civil Defense administrator, last week stated he won't sign on to the Pacific Star contract and the other hotel contracts after the fact. And his reluctance was based on the lack of General Services Agency involvement in the process of hiring the hotels and spending the money.
If he signed the contracts and the process for spending public funds was disallowed, he could be personally liable for it, Esteves has said. We thank Esteves for his honesty and refusal to not just go with the flow. There was something about the hiring of the Pacific Star that wasn't right.
Esteves trusted his instinct and followed the rules.
The other change that transpired over the weekend was the pullout of dozens of highly paid, Cabinet-level officials from the job of hotel quarantine watchers or innkeepers – also called "shepherds" by a former reporter-turned administration member – thus gaining extra differential pay.
The governor's office has stated the Guam National Guard will take over the task.
It's not clear if the change of heart was because the governor's office was called out – or if the governor's office finally came to its own realization that the idea was unwise.
Either way, the officials should now resume their respective tasks and not find another way to cash in – in the name of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The governor on Monday afternoon said at a press conference she used her emergency authority to hire the hotels. She also said there was nothing illegal about it.
If that's the case, why were the prior contracts with the hotels left unsigned? And why did the civil defense administrator refuse to sign the contracts for services that have already been done?
"I had to work quickly and I used the law provided to me and the authority given to me to procure the services," the governor said. "They are services that were delivered and we have an obligation to pay it and so we have paid it within the legal authority and not in violation of laws, rules or any illegal misdoing," the governor said.
The only way for the truth to come out is for an impartial investigation to get underway if it isn't already. The federal government should conduct an audit or investigation. We also are waiting for Public Auditor Benjamin Cruz to look into the hotel transactions.
As working journalists, it is our job to hold our government accountable by asking questions – questions the public is asking as well.
If GovGuam officials have nothing to hide, all they need to do is simply provide the full documents and give answers when questions are asked.
Inquiring isn't the same as hating.