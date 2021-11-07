The public health emergency that began last March, and that’s resulted in focused attention and assistance on health agencies and efforts, has also had a negative impact in other areas of our community - including education.
The island’s public education system, which is woefully lacking teachers - even before the pandemic - hasn’t received the same level of attention.
In this public health emergency, there’s been support given outside of the millions and millions of dollars pumped into the Department of Public Health and Social Services, the Guam Memorial Hospital, and other ancillary agencies and community programs.
DPHSS and GMH received much needed assistance in terms of additional doctors, nurses, technicians and other providers needed to deal with the health care emergency.
For the last two years, Guam National Guard personnel have augmented health teams at different clinics and hospitals. The Federal Emergency Management Agency and Department of Defense have also sent teams to help Guam’s health workers.
Just two Saturdays ago, DPHSS held a job fair to find 70 people to assist with the COVID-19 pandemic response - everything from clerks to nurses. And officials said more grants are coming to help them hire more people.
Likewise, the increased assistance needed to help the thousands of Guamanians who lost their jobs, required the Guam Department of Labor to get additional help to process applications and help people navigate the new system to get their unemployment benefits.
And while the Guam Department of Education also has received millions of dollars to help them provide education to students, they’ve also received increased responsibilities including providing meals to students - public and private - and the community as a whole.
And particularly to its core mission of educating the 30,000 or so public school students, there have been no additional teachers or teachers aides hired en masse to teach either online or face-to-face classes as part of the regular school day. And now, several schools will not be able to offer extended day programs aimed at helping students make up for academic time lost due to the pandemic.
Students, going on three school years now, haven’t received 180 days of instruction. That’s the standard number of days in school systems across the nation - and the government of Guam has determined it is one of the tenets of providing children with “an adequate education” is required by the Organic Act.
Even now, in spite of students attending face-to-face classes, they’re not going to school five days a week. They’re getting five days of school in two weeks.
To put the loss of academic time in perspective, a graduating 2021 senior has missed out on three full school years of education.
And after school programs aimed at helping students catch up won’t be able to help as many students because they don’t have enough teachers.
Many GDOE teachers are worn out, officials said. And you can see that in the shortage of teachers signing up for extended day programs at additional pay.
Perhaps, like GMH and DPHSS, it’s time to bring help in from off island, recruit from the mainland or other areas, something we’ve done before.
Or, just as GMH is doing, introduce the education version of tele-health, maybe kids whose parents have opted for online instruction can learn from teachers who are in North Dakota or Arizona.
Additionally, just as GMH has offered differential pay to their health care workers - with the support of federal dollars and the blessing of the local government - GDOE may need to provide differential pay for teachers, school aides, teachers aides, one-to-one aides, and others working directly with students.
It’s not clear if GDOE has asked U.S. DOE or Adelup for additional assistance to get more teachers to help get our kids the education they need. But it’s clear that help is needed.
We’ve already graduated into the world two classes of students whose learning loss was acknowledged - although the level of loss wasn’t measured.
We have another class getting ready to graduate, and some students have shared concerns about falling behind.
Officials have said this pandemic is a public health emergency because people are getting sick and dying. They’ve acknowledged the economic emergency because people have lost their livelihoods. And in both instances, those agencies dealing with those emergencies have received hands-on help from the outside.
Today’s lack of adequate education, which is what the Organic Act says is a primary job of our government, will impact our community in the long run.
Whatever we do, these students will be tomorrow's adults with responsibilities - including health care, public safety, government, engineering, and more. It would be nice if they have an adequate education.
If students aren’t getting the educational time as has been prescribed necessary to prepare them for life beyond high school, does that constitute an educational emergency?
And at what point will elected officials say more help is needed and create a plan to ensure that no more children are left behind?