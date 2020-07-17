A month before the primary election, and about three months before the general election, Public Auditor Benjamin Cruz’s office on Wednesday released the findings of a performance audit that says the Port Authority of Guam’s board of directors held a meeting behind closed doors to discuss the hiring of Joanne Brown as the Port’s general manager.
The public auditor acknowledged the board did conduct the actual vote and approval of the hiring of Brown in an open meeting for the public to see.
The OPA also indicated in a summary of the audit that in a span of six years, through January 2019, the former general manager received nine pay raises. Seven were a result of formal performance evaluations, and two pay adjustments were a result of the Port’s compensation and classification plan.
With the Port's compensation plan, implemented under Guam law, the board granted a 3% increase to the Port’s 183 employees.
The audit also took issue that, while the Port board of directors ratified the October 2016 and September 2018 pay adjustments for the former general manager, her pay adjustments from October 2013 through February 2018 were not ratified by the board.
The former deputy general manager of administration and finance, and former deputy general manager of operations and maintenance at the Port during Brown’s leadership also received raises following a performance evaluation.
“While we believe the former deputy general managers’ pay adjustments were justified through formal performance evaluations, the PAG board of directors did not ratify these pay adjustments,” according to Public Auditor Benjamin Cruz’s office.
It’s not clear what prompted the public auditor to zoom in on the Port board’s action – or lack of it – specifically on the hiring and raises for Brown and her deputy general managers.
It would have been more beneficial to the public if the public auditor took the scope of its mission to include the other autonomous agencies’ board actions on hiring and raises for their general managers and deputy general managers.
Conducting a broader performance audit would have resulted in providing the public with a better understanding of the problem – whether the board’s failures are unique to the Port or are mirrored in the rest of the autonomous agencies as well.
The quick reaction from Port General Manager Rory Respicio was to slam Brown. He didn't have any criticism of the board, whose failures were the ones that were pointed out in the audit report.
“It would appear that Joanne Brown will have to pay back all of the money she received illegally,” Respicio stated.
It's no secret Respicio, a former Democratic senator, and Brown, a former Republican senator, have had some hatchets to bury from issues past.
In addition to Respicio having no words for the Port board that made the mistake, he was silent on the former deputy general managers and their raises.
That's odd.
In a rebuttal, Brown said, “Without demonstrating any capability and competency to run the Port Authority, Rory Respicio is attempting to nullify the very migration pay plan that has allowed him to start at the top with a very comfortable salary of $170,000.”
Brown said she is running for senator “to tackle corruption within our government, so I expected to be personally attacked throughout this campaign.”
With the primary election a month away and the general election just a little more than three months from now, the timing of this audit’s release is interesting.
Why was this Port-specific, Brown-centered audit and its release a priority for the public auditor’s office at this time?
Are there no other pressing, more impactful issues worthy of priority and more impactful to the public in general at this time?
We hope government resources were not deployed just to try to bring down a senatorial candidate in a race where the opposing party is fighting to keep control.
We hope not.