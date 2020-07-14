We have an acknowledgment from Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero in a press conference on Monday that there is no date to reopen our tourism industry.
The governor also said even if Guam were to set a tourism reopening date this early, we should not count on tourists coming back in droves from primary tourist markets — Japan and South Korea — for another year or two.
"So in terms of tourism coming back, I will tell you that I don't think we will have complete (recovery of) our tourism for the next year to two years," the governor said.
Guam's primary tourist markets are requiring their citizens to provide COVID testing and 14-day quarantine upon return to their home countries. So these requirements make the usual five-day Guam vacation for tourists from Japan and South Korea unappealing.
"I don't think there's going to be much traveling back and forth so I would say that if we are going to start seeing – if at all – we are going to start seeing tourists, I will say, not till, like, the first quarter of next year," the governor said.
While we have that perspective from the governor on tourism's short-term future, we still are waiting for the government of Guam to confront the other equation when you look at tourism's momentary collapse.
The government's tax collections have not been the same since tourist arrivals stopped and many stores have been shut, some temporarily while others are forever gone.
But when we asked in the same press conference whether GovGuam would downsize, meaning reduce its spending in expectation of lean months, we were told the local government under this administration has been austere. Improved efficiencies and hiring the right people are some of what GovGuam has been doing, according to the governor.
Our elected officials have so far avoided even the thought of sending out notices for a possible reduction in pay just in case that option becomes necessary. With payroll and benefits taking up the bulk of GovGuam's spending, it might just be a matter of time before GovGuam has to face the possibility of furloughs or layoffs.
Guam and Hawaii share parallels when it comes to the primary drivers of both economies.
Tourism and defense spending are key components of Hawaii's economy, too. So when Hawaii's tourism plummeted, as early as in May, the state's governor warned of pay cuts for the state's workers.
And last week, Hawaii Gov. David Ige said pay cuts or furloughs for Hawaii public employees are inevitable if the federal government does not provide additional coronavirus relief funding, The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported.
While GovGuam's coffers have received coronavirus cash infusion from the federal government, CARES Act funding will soon decrease. And the current Congress has not shown enthusiasm for another massive bailout plan for states and territories, The Washington Post has reported.
In the private sector, federal cash relief for taxpayers and small businesses will probably be used up in the next few months. The unemployment benefits for Guam workers will be reduced to $345 a week – from more than $900 – beginning next month.
It's puzzling that GovGuam does not want to talk about a plan for possible furloughs.
The sooner GovGuam lays out scenarios for meaningful budget cuts and a budget that adjusts to pandemic-era revenues, the better it will be for its workers, their families and us in the private sector.
It's better to lay out a worst-case scenario plan and end up with a better outcome.
It's worse when our local government gives us false optimism – even when the reality of a prolonged gloomy economy is sinking in.