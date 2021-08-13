Based on initial feedback, the Guam Department of Education pulled off a successful return to face-to-face learning on a massive scale for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic reached Guam a year and a half ago.
GDOE's back-to-school logistics were anything but simple.
The department had to orchestrate and carry out preparations for 41 physical schools – from elementary to high school – and many of them are aged and not easy to spruce up. Personnel mobilization was not easy, either. We're talking about several thousand teachers, administrators and support staff who all need to be on the same page to get classrooms, textbooks and other materials, supplies, desks and chairs ready.
We're talking about getting ready to educate and then feed nearly 28,000 students.
And on top of the usual preparations, COVID-19 gave the back-to-school planning more twists. A few thousand students have opted to continue to learn online from teachers at the same schools that also will be teaching in-person classes.
Students had to be at a safe distance from each other. They needed to wear masks properly. The teaching and support staff needed to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and, as of Thursday, 75% of them have complied, just a few days short of the vaccination shifting from voluntary to mandatory.
There were a lot of moving pieces as GDOE also took on the responsibility of buying $4 million worth of school supplies for students and issuing $2 million worth of school uniform vouchers.
Despite all the intricacies of getting the schools ready, the teaching and school support staff, as well as the students and their families, were ready, for the most part.
Despite the challenges posed by the need to implement pandemic safeguards, the first day of the new school year went generally smoothly, based on Superintendent Jon Fernandez's assessment.
"Everything is actually going smoothly," he said, adding that mask-wearing and mandatory school uniforms turned out to be nonissues. Everyone complied with the mask requirement, students wore uniforms and those who couldn't get uniforms in time were not turned away.
There was some confusion about the pickup and drop-off of students, but the problem was not widespread, according to GDOE's initial assessment.
"People just need to get used to the routine of how to get into school, drop their students off," Fernandez said.
By the looks of the first day of school for the island's public schools, it seems that everyone who needed to step up did so.
Parents, students, teachers, administrators, school support staff, volunteers and mayors' offices that provided support, we thank you.
You braved the risks of the COVID-19 pandemic.
That says a lot about your dedication.