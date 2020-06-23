Balance safety of residents and reviving tourism

The confirmation that 37 Air Force members have tested positive for COVID-19 while serving on Guam reinforces the need for us local residents and our local government to not let down our guard.
COVID-19 is a pesky bug that hasn't gone away. We thought we'd kicked COVID-19 out but it's still here.
The outbreak involves two units of airmen. One unit comprises service members who arrived on Guam on May 25 from different places stateside. They were housed at the Guam Reef Hotel when they arrived, and, more than two weeks after their arrival, their first case was confirmed, according to the timeline previously released by Andersen Air Force Base's 36th Wing.
The governor and military officials at a joint press conference on Monday said they couldn't tell with certainty if the infection started on Guam or before their arrival on the island. We've been told the airmen arrived on military transportation.
The second group of airmen in which two cases were confirmed Monday had no contact with the unit that stayed at the Reef, according to the 36th Wing command at Andersen. The two separate cases are from a team of medical professionals who were providing assistance at Naval Hospital Guam.
Determining how the infection started among the airmen matters. It's important to know whether COVID-19 carriers continue to come into the island or whether our local population continues to spread the virus around. It's not about assigning blame. It's about tracing the transmission so we can fight the virus with the best information.
Outside of the military cases, we have also seen some additional local cases.
Last week, within a few days of the resumption of direct flights from the Philippines, one traveler from Manila tested positive for COVID-19 while under the 14-day quarantine period for travelers from hotspot areas.
These numbers offer a reminder that while we're trying to reopen as an island, the pandemic is not close to being over. It still affects us.
We have to take personal responsibility to keep COVID-19 from spreading by wearing face masks, keeping a safe distance of at least 6 feet from others when in public, constant hand washing, and avoiding unnecessary trips to places where people congregate.
While we follow health safety practices, we also need to ease into safely reopening our main economic engine – tourism.
Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on Monday said she's still inclined to proceed with the July 1 reopening date for tourism. Many tourism stakeholders are counting on her to keep her word.
But the thousands of tourists we've been used to, on any given day on Guam pre-COVID, and the more than 1.6 million tourists we saw in the prior year are not likely to repeat anytime soon.
We don't expect tourists to rush to Guam, particularly because of the 14-day quarantine requirement in their home nations when they return from their travels.
Guam's tourism industry will stay in the doldrums for possibly months, if not the next one or two years.
In the meantime, for the tourists who do come here and take the risk of contagion during their travel and visit, we need to provide levels of safety protocols that will help boost visitors' confidence that Guam takes COVID-19 precautions seriously.
One way to do this is to offer rapid testing at the airport, which has been suggested before and is being reviewed by the governor's physicians' advisory group.
There must be a way to balance the safety of Guam residents and the careful reopening of the tourism industry.
We can't do away with either one. We have to make both work – with the proper safeguards.