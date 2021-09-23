As of Wednesday afternoon, weather systems forming over Chuuk in the Federated States of Micronesia are expected to develop into a tropical depression by this morning.
The tropical depression could further develop as it approaches Guam and the rest of the Marianas as we head into the weekend.
It could pass close to the Marianas, as soon as Thursday evening, according to initial projections on Wednesday.
But the possible storm is not expected to reach typhoon strength.
It could be a low-end storm, though, according to Landon Aydlett, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Guam office.
Still, there will be rain and wind gusts.
Secure loose debris around the house
This means loose objects in people's yards could become airborne and cause injury or smash into windows.
The weather is expected to begin worsening tonight so today, this morning through the afternoon offer a chance to secure items outside houses and buildings.
There will be lots of rain and thunderstorms, according to the Weather Service forecast.
Secure pets
Pets that are tied or chained outside should also be moved to keep them from the rain and offer them some comfort and safety during the thunderstorms.
There are little things we can do for our households and neighbors in this storm.
Even in weak or "banana" storms, we have experienced power and/or water service going out.
Keep necessities on hand
Stocking up on water and keeping flashlights handy, and ensuring they have working batteries are also some of the things we can do to prepare.
When there's heavy rain, let's avoid venturing out into streets, which can get flooded quickly
It hasn't happened often, but we have had a fatality when someone was caught in a sudden flood in the Pago Bay area years ago.
Not safe to go hiking
When the sun isn't so harsh, some could be tempted to go hiking, but it is never a good idea when there is a chance of a heavy downpour and flash floods.
We have lost some of our island residents to flash flooding while on hikes.
This low-end storm offers us a chance to practice our readiness.
Let's keep safety in mind at home and outdoors.
There is a level of unpredictability when possible storms approach our section of typhoon alley.
We don't want to be caught off guard and battling nature which is beyond our control.