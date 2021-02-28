Many people were disappointed on Friday to find out they weren’t able to get their second dose of Moderna vaccine on the scheduled date.
The Joint Information Center had initially said the vaccinations for those scheduled for Saturday would have to wait about a week for March’s allocations of COVID-19 vaccines to arrive.
“Limited supply for the remainder of the month will result in the postponement of the vaccination clinic scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 27, at the UOG Field House,” the JIC stated.
However, they ran out of vaccines by Friday – even for those who had appointments.
In the JIC release, officials said the delay is due to “global demand” which is affecting the supply levels of vaccines.
While it is true that there’s a huge demand around the world for the vaccines and manufacturers can only make so many doses in a given day, the Department of Public Health and Social Services knew exactly how many people already had appointments to get their shots up through the end of the month. That amount could have easily been set aside for those who had gone through the trouble of following the rules and making an appointment to ensure they’ll get their second dose on the date provided by health officials.
The Department of Public Health and Social Services said a slight delay in the second dose won’t impact the efficacy of the vaccine. The JIC cited the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in stating that the second dose should be administered as close to the recommended interval as possible. The CDC further states that if it is not feasible to adhere to the recommended interval and a delay in vaccination is unavoidable, the second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines may be administered up to 6 weeks (42 days) after the first dose.
Dr. Felix Cabrera said he actually postponed the his second dose on purpose because he was anticipating a busy week and work and was worried he might experience the common symptoms of the second dose, in particular — which include fatigue and body aches — that might take him away from work.
However, at a time when not much is known about the virus and all that’s known about the vaccines is what’s been tested thus far, it’s unsettling to have the rules change as we go along.
And it was “feasible” for many people to get their second shot, except no-one was keeping count.
Last month, when a person got vaccinated, the nurses gave them a vaccination card and emphasized the date of the second dose. They would say it’s OK to miss it by a day or two but to try to get the second dose as close as possible to the scheduled date.
So, how is it OK now to get the booster shot later than originally advised?
For those who were eager to get the vaccine, mostly older people with comorbidities, there’s a concern that, now, by holding off a week or two beyond the scheduled date or their second dose, they’re vulnerable.
And for those who are who are on the fence about getting vaccinated and are watching as the rules change, this doesn’t build additional confidence in the vaccines or the plan to get the island to herd immunity, which is about 100,000 people, according to DPHSS.
It’s worrisome that DPHSS knew exactly how many doses they had in total, and how many people had appointments to get their second doses but didn’t take that into account as they continued to vaccinate Guamanians.
To be clear, it’s not a bad thing to get everyone immunized as quickly as possible. However, there should be a plan that helps to get us, as one island community, get there together. And if part of the plan was there could be a delay for some of those getting the second shot so that as many people as possible can get the first shot and have some level of immunity, then that plan should have been shared with the public instead of leaving people frustrated and wondering what’s going on.
We thought that with the debacle of December — with manåmko’ lining up for hours and using the restroom on the side of the road as they waited — had been a lesson learned and a plan was established out of those unfortunate first couple of weeks of the vaccination program.
This past week’s situation is unsettling, however, because it raises the question of did we learn a lesson and properly plan this out? Or did someone just fail to follow the plan?
Or are we still working through this public health emergency by going with the flow as opposed to being deliberate about creating and keeping order by following the appointment schedule? With so many moving parts to this machine and many unknowns, it’s important to have a plan that takes all questions and scenarios into consideration. And — we say this again — the plan should be shared with the community so we can work with government officials to make it happen.