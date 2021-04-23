Blanket restrictions that disrupt high school sports, graduations should be reconsidered

At some point, and we hope it's going to be soon, reason needs to prevail in some of the decisions that are being made by the government of Guam concerning the remaining restrictions that limit the public's movement in the name of the COVID-19 pandemic.
But first, a reality check. While we are approaching the halfway mark for the COVID-19 vaccination of all age-eligible Guam residents, including military service members stationed here and their family members, we cannot let down our guard. We have seen an uptick in new cases – 13 on Tuesday – and while it's not near the hundreds of new cases we saw last year at the peak of the pandemic, we do need to still be cautious.
At the same time, we can keep our guard up but also return to some of the normalcy with public events where reasonable COVID-19 precautions can be exercised.
There are some moments in the lives of our youth that can no longer be taken back if they continue to be deprived of time-honored traditions. We are talking about graduations and completing year-end sports events among them.
As an example, the track and field season that was canceled, delayed and may be back on schedule, but was still in danger of being derailed at the last minute by COVID-19 restrictions as of Thursday afternoon. The high school islandwide track and field season was to take off, much later than usual at this time of the year, on Thursday afternoon. The solution to comply with the restriction of no more than 50 people gathering outdoors was to group each school's participating team in its own designated spot or outdoor pod at the John F. Kennedy High School outdoor track and field. There is ample space to do that.
But less than a few hours before the delayed season was to take off, the organizers were facing the possibility of being derailed by Public Health's initial opinion that it might be an illegal gathering.
This restriction is affecting an islandwide outdoor, noncontact sports event. Each school's team can keep safe enough distance from the other teams, and participants will wear masks even outdoors when they are not on deck for a specific event.
Another key milestone in our youth's lives is graduation. Whether high school or college graduation, they are, according to Public Health regulations, not allowed to be held indoors.
It's a blanket rule that seemingly is applied, regardless of a graduating class' size and without giving each school a chance to present a safe plan.
Some schools have a smaller graduating class than others. If they have an adequately sized gym or if they can procure a ballroom that will allow for the proper social distancing to be met, why not give each school a chance to present a plan for a safe graduation indoors?
Some of the larger graduating classes might even come up with a safety plan that involves staggering graduation ceremonies based on alphabetically divided groups that can come in at different start times.
There are other ways to do graduations indoors safely. Why not give the schools a chance to make a case for their safety plan so students can have a formal graduation inside a gym, a community center or a ballroom where safety measures can be followed?