In his efforts to find solutions that would help Guam’s thousands of displaced and struggling private sector workers, who are essentially left to fend for themselves while waiting for the federal COVID-19 relief funds to come in, Del. Michael San Nicolas proposed borrowing from the Government of Guam Retirement Fund.
He proposed helping the displaced workers by borrowing approximately $142 million from the $2 billion fund with the assurance of repayment of a 7% interest in six months or sooner. The repayment source will come from the federal COVID-19 economic relief money that would eventually flow into Guam.
Although San Nicolas puts forward his intention to help, the Retirement Fund opposes the borrowing idea because it’s not a good time to cash out from the fund’s assets and investments in light of the financial markets’ downturn. Since the COVID-19 downturn, the fund’s value has shrunk by a staggering $400 million, from more than $2 billion before the markets’ slide.
San Nicolas, when sought for comment, said the Retirement Fund's assets include a portfolio of investments in bonds that has more than enough cash and the $142 million could be borrowed from that – at no loss to the fund. He essentially said it's OK to borrow from the fund's bond investments because they're not a moneymaker right now.
Retirement Fund Director Paula Blas sent an April 7 letter to legislative Speaker Tina Muña Barnes, echoing the board chairman's concerns. Blas said the fund “currently does not hold $142.8 million in cash."
With San Nicolas’ proposal, the Retirement Fund would have to liquidate some of its existing investments in order to be able to loan funds, Blas added.
We agree with the fund that now is not the time to, in the Retirement Fund board Chairman Wilfred P. Leon Guerrero’s words, “raid” the Retirement Fund's assets. There shouldn’t be any good time to borrow from funds that are meant for the pensions of current and future retirees. Cashing out would cause the fund to lose more money than what’s being taken out.
The Retirement Fund had been raided before – some gubernatorial administrations ago – to bail out GovGuam payroll. And that raid cost the fund $1 billion in lost investment. The money taken from the prior raid, Leon Guerrero said, “remains unpaid to this day."
So while this idea of borrowing from the Retirement Fund isn’t going to work, this doesn’t stop Guam's elected officials from continuing to urgently find and act on ways to give the displaced private sector workers an immediate economic lifeline.
It’s not enough to say San Nicolas’ idea will not fly.
We ask this of the rest of the elected officials: What’s your solution?
And what have you done to move your idea forward and without delay?