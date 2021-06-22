Forecasts by the National Weather Service on Guam, and estimates by the military's Joint Typhoon Warning Center, point to a tropical storm that might leave our homes and buildings standing by its estimated closest point of approach today.
It was still tropical depression 06W by Monday afternoon but is expected to develop into a tropical storm this morning.
By the time, this went to press, the Weather Service described this formation to bring "low-end tropical storm force conditions" for Guam, but it isn't expected to intensify into a typhoon when it passes closest to the island.
We might lose some canopies and unstable makeshift "extensions" to our main concrete houses but as of Monday afternoon, the expectation was this was going to be what we call a "banana storm" which is a reference to a strength that's enough to topple bananas but not sturdier trees or houses that are meant to withstand typhoons.
Still, we know from experience to not take any approaching storm for granted.
We hope by the time this published, people have updated their typhoon supplies - stocking up on batteries, candles, drinking water and filling containers with water for the kitchen and bath in the event water and power outages occur. And as past devastating storms have taught us, it's also a good idea to fill up the gas tank.
History has taught us, islanders, that we can't take any storm that approaches Guam lightly.
We take a trip back to 2002. That was the last time we had not one but two devastating super typhoons.
Chata'an and Pongsona changed from a small storm to fierce super typhoons very quickly, first approaching as what was thought as a low-grade storm but then catching us off-guard with such ferocity that left our infrastructure, including power and water, severely damaged, and leaving thousands of households displaced for months.
Super Typhoon Chata'an struck Guam on July 7 and 8, 2002.
Super Typhoon Pongsona, slammed the island on Dec. 8, 2002, and brought more destruction.
"Super Typhoon Pongsona was one of the worst typhoons to ever strike the island of Guam. It was Guam’s third most intense storm with sustained winds of 144 miles per hour, gusts to 173 mph," according to a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released in April 2003.
Preliminary damage estimates for Guam totaled more than $700 million which placed Pongsona in the top five typhoons for damage, according to NOAA.
Only two storms exceeded Super Typhoon Pongsona — Karen in 1962, which brought 27.52 inches of rain and 155 mph winds sustained; and the Typhoon of 1900, which flooded the island with 27.35 inches of rain and an unknown wind speed, according to the NOAA report.
Super Typhoon Paka in 1997 equaled Pongsona in intensity while over Guam, according to NOAA.
This new tropical storm might just be a banana one but there is always a chance it will slow down, pick up speed and cause far more damage than initially forecasted.
If by the end of today the storm leaves us largely unscathed, at least it gave us a chance to update our storm readiness and throw away out-of-date supplies.
In our typhoon alley, it's just a matter of if but when.