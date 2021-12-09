For a young child, home is where they should feel safest.
But as many of Guam's sexual assault cases have shown, young children have been victimized at home by people they trusted.
Children who have been victimized often keep their trauma secret, but some have found the courage to speak up to trusted adults such as teachers or school counselors.
This is not the first time we have raised the issue of children in various stages of their vulnerable lives – toddlers to teens – being victimized instead of cherished as young individuals who must be protected at all cost.
But we have to raise the issue once again. Sexual assaults on children keep happening.
Protecting children from sexual predators starts at home.
By the time child victims find the courage to speak up to people outside the home, the abuse could have gone on for years.
Caring adults in the home where the children live need to trust their instincts and be vigilant when something seems off with an adult family member and/or a child.
A sudden change in behavior, an unusual activity not typical in a home at certain times, could be red flags for further investigation.
The sad reality is home can be a place of comfort or it might be a crime scene.
We offer the case of a 9-year-old girl who was molested by someone in the household. Former Air Force Tech Sgt. Louis Anthony Vargas was recently convicted and sentenced to 15 years in prison in this case.
An adult woman in the same home noticed something was off. She heard rustling in the child's bedroom. She went around the house and peeked through a window. She saw a man, later identified in court documents as Vargas, who was another member of the household, in the child's room in the middle of the night. The child was undressed. The defendant was pulling up his shorts, according to testimony in Vargas' trial.
This discovery set in motion the sexual assault case against Vargas. A rape kit and DNA testing helped to prove the prosecution's case, although Vargas continues to maintain his innocence.
The woman in the household who followed her intuition and checked what was going on saved this 9-year-old girl. The victim herself was also courageous.
Two brave acts stopped a sexual assault on the child from happening again and justice was served.
Sexual assaults that occur in the home often are not one-time occurrences.
Previous cases have unfortunately shown some children became victims when they were not even old enough to read a book, and then the abuse continued all the way through their teens. Unfortunately for some, the victimization stops only when the victims are old enough to run or move away.
Sadly, we have seen at least two sexual assault rulings this year in which two women, entrusted to care for two young girls, instead were willing participants in the sexual assaults.
We bring up the case of Ermina Sukiol, 35. She pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal sexual conduct. Instead of stopping a 12-year-old girl from being raped, Sukiol held the girl as Sukiol's boyfriend attempted to sexually assault the minor. Sukiol will be placed on three years of probation. She was not sentenced to more time in prison after her sentencing last month.
Another Guam woman, Natasha Renee Quitugua Peters, 47, has pleaded guilty for her part in the sexual assaults on a girl which started when the victim was 11 or 12.
Natasha Peters has admitted she and her husband included the child in sex acts, according to court documents. She cut a plea deal that spared her from spending time in prison and, in return, she will testify against her husband, Duayne Peters.
One way to fix the system is for adults who are entrusted with the care of young children, and who knew of the sexual abuse but did nothing, to be punished severely.
The freedom granted to Peters and Sukiol was not the right message to stop the abuse of young children in their homes.