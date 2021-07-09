Buying fake luxury goods could have unintended consequences
In recent months, the Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency stopped attempts to flood more than 23,000 counterfeit items into Guam – from handbags to face masks to watches.
The items were made to mimic designer products and carry the unauthorized logos of high-end fashion brands.
Customs will keep the confiscated items pending the Guam Office of the Attorney General's review on whether the items will be needed as evidence in a legal case or cases. When a case is resolved, Customs will dispose of the items by destroying them and tossing them into the landfill, the agency stated.
Ike Peredo, Customs and Quarantine director, has said anyone caught trying to bring these items into the island could face criminal charges resulting in fines or worse.
“I want the public to understand that bringing counterfeit items into Guam is a violation of the Trademark Counterfeiting Act. Customs officers will seize all these items,” he said.
The attempts to bring bogus versions of luxury products seem to have a market on Guam that is willing to pay certain prices for these knockoffs.
“A lot of these masks are in demand. What we are seeing is that they are using the logos of registered products,” he said. “You need permission from the rightful owner to import those items. If not, then you are violating the law."
The owners of these illegally copied brands, such as Louis Vuitton, Prada, Gucci, Chanel and Rolex are not the only victims of these crimes.
Guam consumers must know that the money they spend on buying knockoff merchandise could impact the incomes of people who work for the luxury brand makers.
"This criminal activity has damaging consequences for our economy and for honest businesses and their employees," said U.S. Sen. Susan M. Collins, then chairwoman of the Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, in a hearing as far back as 2005.
And yet here we are, more than a decade later and we are still seeing counterfeit goods being brought into the island. This also means we still have people willing to buy fake goods.
Organized crime runs counterfeiting operations
Counterfeiting luxury goods in many parts of the globe is run by organized crime, according to international and U.S. authorities, and while it may not be apparent that buying a fake Louis Vuitton bag or fake Prada shoes is a way of giving money to the criminal underworld, the effect of buying a knockoff could go that deep.
"In many parts of the world, international, regional and national law enforcement authorities have uncovered intricate links between (the trafficking of counterfeit goods) and other serious offenses including illicit drugs, money laundering and corruption," according to a United Nations Office of Drugs and Crime report.
"Organized crime groups such as the Triads and Yakuza in Asia have diversified into the illicit trafficking of counterfeit goods while at the same time being involved in crimes carrying from drug and human trafficking to extortion and money laundering," the report states, in part.
A lot of the recently counterfeit items seized on Guam came “from areas throughout the Pacific rim,” said the Customs and Quarantine director.
He confirmed that the items are known to originate from the Philippines, Korea, China and Singapore.
Buying a knockoff handbag could also support terrorism, stated Collins.
Counterfeiting and terrorism
"The U.S. Customs Service has warned of an increasingly close connection between transnational crime and terrorism with the profits from counterfeit and pirated goods being the strongest link," Collins said.
"We also know that it does not take a large sum of money to commit a devastating terrorist attack. After all, the organizing, planning and training for Sept. 11 cost only an estimated $500,000, a sum easily generated by criminal activity such as counterfeiting," according to Collins in the 2005 hearing called "Counterfeit goods: Easy cash for criminals and terrorists."
For buyers of knockoff goods, is it worth it?
And to Customs: We thank you for your efforts, but we also hope to see this enforcement extended toward more efforts to stop illegal drugs from flowing in to Guam.