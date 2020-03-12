Reports of two people – possibly even a third – under investigation for the coronavirus are disturbing. Not just because Guam now has its first suspected cases, but also because the information was slow to come from official channels of the government, which has promised to keep the public apprised of any information regarding COVID-19.
Crazy hit the ceiling Wednesday morning after a screenshot of a Whatsapp conversation regarding a suspected case of COVID-19 was shared – widely.
And when the media asked the administration about it, the governor said Guam had no person under investigation and that no tests were being sent off island.
"No one right now is a person under investigation," she said.
Her response came a mere two hours before Guam Regional Medical City sent out a press release confirming there was indeed a person under investigation, who was identified Tuesday night. Additionally, lab samples were sent to Hawaii for testing.
The statement said the Dededo hospital was working with the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services.
No clear picture
Many in the community wondered how and why Adelup did not know what was going on? Was there a breakdown in communication? And does that breakdown solely apply to communication or is it a symptom of larger problems?
For the last couple months, government officials have danced around questions for details about the processes and what happens if a case is identified.
The government has said clinics were to call the DPHSS epidemiologist, who would run through the criteria for identifying a person under investigation for potential COVID-19 infection, and if the criteria is met, someone would be sent to the clinic to assess the patient.
But then what? Where do those people go? Who does what?
The public still doesn't have a clear picture of these processes.
Wednesday's incident not only shines a light on this shortcoming, but it also brings to light another question: Does the government know what its own process is? And if so, was it shared with the private hospital, the clinics and other members of the health care community?
Unanswered questions
A source within the medical community told The Guam Daily Post that a clinic called Public Health to request a lab sample be taken from a patient who walked in, concerned she had COVID-19. The clinic's request wasn't well received but eventually someone from Public Health showed up.
The source also shared a concern that if the patient had walked in during its urgent care hours, which is typically after 5 p.m., who is supposed to come down to the clinic to take a sample? There was no response to that.
The government said officials were talking to GRMC and clinics about areas where they can isolate the patient to reduce the risk of spreading the virus.
GRMC, in its press release, stated it would "continue to abide by the CDC guidelines for care of suspected COVID-19 cases, including isolation of any suspected patient" prior to transfer to Guam Memorial Hospital.
Why would the patient be transferred to GMH, potentially spreading the virus from one hospital to another?
We don't have the answer to that, either – and that's what's so concerning.
Shaking our confidence, trust in government
If the people charged with ensuring the health of our community aren't talking to each other, and aren't clear in processes and procedures, how can we trust them to safeguard our health?
We're not talking about the rank and file of Public Health or GMH. This is the responsibility of the department heads whose jobs are to coordinate between their agencies and with private sector partners and share that information to the community.
Knowledge that those in charge have a clear set of processes and procedures in place builds confidence and trust in our government. What happened Wednesday wasn't pretty and doesn't instill trust. On the contrary, there's a growing concern and a sense of fear that we're all wading through this crisis without a plan.
GovGuam needs to up its game if it wants to hold on to what trust still remains.
We've said it before and, unfortunately, we have to say it again: Trust lost is hard to regain.