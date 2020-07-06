Canceling islandwide election amid a pandemic is the right thing to do

As soon as today, senators will have two options on how to change the primary election happening next month, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, unless they decide to change the election law regardless of the political fallout.
One bill proposes to cancel the primary election for all races.
The second measure would cancel only races where there is no competition within the party.
We thank the senators who are being proactive by crafting different versions of a proposed law that takes into account the changing political environment and, more importantly, the health and well-being of island residents.
Sen. Joe San Agustin has said he's advocating for the cancellation of the primary races for positions in which there is no contest.
In the Democratic race for senator, only 15 senators are running for 15 seats. In the congressional race, the Republican candidate runs unopposed. In the Republican race for senator, 16 are running.
There are several mayoral slots that don't have competition within the party.
We have previously asked senators to consider canceling the primary.
We thank senators such as San Agustin, who are responsive to the evolving political landscape.
A more important concern
But calling for partial elimination of the races – which saves the election commission some time and printing cost, and voters' time to tick some boxes on the ballot – doesn't address the more important public health concern.
Holding a reduced primary election will still require voters to go to voting booths islandwide next month while our COVID-19 cases have not gone away. In fact, we have recently seen a resurgence in cases, although the numbers have not been at a rate as alarming as previously projected.
As of Saturday, we still had 101 active COVID-19 cases. Three are hospitalized.
Our first COVID-19 outbreak took only a few travelers from the Philippines to bring it here before more COVID-19 cases arrived from different parts of the world into our small island of about 160,000 people.
The proper decision for senators to make is to cancel the primary election next month. Opening polling places islandwide so that one of two Democratic Party congressional delegate candidates can move on, and deciding the one Republican candidate for senator who needs to drop out, do not at all justify the public health risk.
It's a no-brainer, really.
But it's crazy how we still have to keep pushing for senators to shut the primary election door so we won't have a breeding ground for more COVID-19 infections.
The last thing we want is for senators to say, "Oh, well, too late, the ballots have been printed."
GEC should hold off on printing the ballots until all these issues are resolved.