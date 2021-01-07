In pre-pandemic times, it would have been important for Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero to attend the presidential inauguration on Jan. 20.
The governor's presence and opportunity to network with other governors in person, along with members of Congress and administration officials, would gain possible goodwill mileage for Guam.
The governor's face time in Washington, D.C., could reap rewards as states and territories compete for more federal funding support. The governor's face-to-face meetings and socializing are apart from and in addition to what Guam's delegate can do in the nation's capital.
But in this pandemic, a lot of the celebrations associated with the presidential inauguration will be held virtually. The face-to-face networking afforded in past presidential inaugurations will not be available this time around.
The inaugural parade which traditionally draws large crowds will go virtual this time.
Large-crowd galas and luncheons are not happening.
The Presidential Inauguration Committee for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has urged Americans, in a statement Tuesday, to stay home and not travel to Washington for the inauguration.
Governors and members of Congress can attend the presidential oath-taking, but they don't have to.
As of Tuesday, the governor was still considering whether she should travel to the capital for the inauguration or stay on the island.
Guam residents who have weighed in on the issue so far, are divided.
Ultimately it's the governor's call but we hope she will keep in mind that she has asked us, ordinary Guamanians, to sacrifice a lot in this pandemic for the sake of COVID-19 safety. We were restricted from hosting large Thanksgiving and Christmas get-togethers at our homes and in our offices. And we couldn't visit friends and family or hug them even in their time of distress.
We couldn't dine inside restaurants for months. Our travel plans have been on hold because of the quarantine rules when we come back to Guam. Our schoolchildren haven't been in physical classrooms for many months.
We hope the governor will take our sacrifices into account.
But if she still wants to travel, which also requires her to have security escorts, we hope she and the officers who will travel with her should stay in quarantine when they return. They should experience quarantine, just like the rest of the regular Guamanians who had to go on a trip – and then had to stay secluded in hotel rooms for at least a week if not two weeks – to make sure they aren't positive for COVID-19.
There is a new strain of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The mutated coronavirus may spread faster from person to person, but it does not appear any more likely to cause severe disease or death, according to a recent article from Johns Hopkins Medicine. What we don't want is an unnecessary trip causing the importation of a new faster-spreading COVID-19 into our island.
We hope the governor will make the right decision after she ponders: Is the travel risk worth it for everyone who calls Guam home?