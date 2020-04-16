Before dawn broke on Monday morning, residents of the Harmon Breeze Apartments woke up to terrifying acts of violence.
A group of masked men used rocks to shatter the windows of vehicles. A glass window and security door were smashed at the apartment complex. Some of the apartment residents said this wasn't the first time these kinds of acts happened.
Monday's incident occurred just before 2 a.m.
When one of the residents confronted the alleged attackers and asked them to leave, the resident was threatened.
"These guys were trying to get into my house. They were screaming, 'I will kill you,'" said the victim, who asked that his name be withheld.
This crime spree left significant damage to property, not to mention a sense of fear among the apartment residents who were woken from sleep.
Hours later, two 19-year-old suspects were arrested. It's not clear as of press time whether police have made progress on rounding up the other three.
But soon after the arrest of the two, they were back on the streets.
The Office of the Attorney General issued a statement Tuesday afternoon regarding the case, explaining it gave some thought not to add to the burden of Guam's already crowded jails.
"The AG's office, along with many other jurisdictions in the nation, have to weigh concerns of spreading the virus to correctional employees, the prison population, and our community in general against the immediate incarceration of offenders," says a written statement from the AG's office.
The AG further stated it "still continues to recommend confinement for defendants who pose the highest risk of danger to the community and will continue to put careful thought into its decisions during the quarantine period and beyond."
Essentially, the two suspects were not considered a high-enough risk to the public.
The two suspects will have plenty of time to be on the streets.
Unless the AG's office decides to pursue charges sooner, the suspects aren't due back in court until three years from now. Their release instruction indicates they are to appear in 2023 – unless the prosecution decides to act sooner.
The AG's office "continues to investigate the matter and may charge the teen suspects at any time within the three years noted" in the notice to appear in court, the AG's office stated.
The release of the suspects, who are presumed innocent until proven otherwise, has become the latest in a catch-and-release pattern – this isn't the first time suspects were released even when they posed a threat to the public's safety.
The issue with Guam's crowded jail and prison system in the midst of a pandemic shouldn't override the greater concern of making sure the public is protected from potential attacks by any criminal.
Part of a prosecutor's job is to send a clear message – one that would deter criminals in general from brazenly attacking innocent people and damaging their property.
The decision by the AG's office has given the kind of signal you don't want to send, especially because many in our community fear being robbed and physically harmed by desperate people trying to find a way to make quick cash while jobs are scarce and businesses closed.
The last thing prosecutors want to do is send a message, even unintentionally, that emboldens future criminals to commit more – and graver – crimes.
From the victims' perspective, this catch-and-release practice could have a silencing effect. Victims may hesitate about calling law enforcers when the suspects could be freed and back in the streets, exposing victims to greater risk of harm or choosing to take matters into their own hands.
It's not too late to correct actions that could save lives and prevent more crime.