The pandemic has been challenging for nonprofits that have taken on the responsibility of feeding the hungry, giving to children in need, helping the homeless and bringing cheer to our elderly or the manåmko'.
Traditional fundraisers such as galas, car washes, lunch plates, bingo and other former go-to events for charitable causes had to be canceled this year because of the social distancing and congregating restrictions.
But as the weeks and days leading into Christmas have shown, individuals, families, civic organizations and businesses stepped in to help.
Pandemic aside, the giving continued.
The events that people in need counted on for presents and warm meals still happened – even when it was more difficult for the organizers and the givers to achieve. Organizations learned to adapt.
For these organizations and their generous, kind-hearted donors, no one can stop them from bringing the holiday cheer.
Operation Christmas Drop had a massive haul of gifts this year that were dropped by parachute to the islands in Palau from Andersen Air Force Base. Toys, food, clothes and tools were among the gifts. The additional challenge this year, on top of the Air Force's planes and crew conducting low-altitude flights, was to safely sanitize gifts to ensure the islanders who received them were not exposed to COVID-19. While the Federated States of Micronesia declined to receive gifts through Operation Christmas Drop this year, Palau welcomed them.
"We will continue the world’s longest-running humanitarian effort on Earth for many years to come thanks to the tremendous dedication to the region by the U.S. Air Force and now joined by their colleagues in Australia, New Zealand and Japan," Operation Christmas Drop volunteer Bruce Best stated recently. "The Micronesians are forever grateful - this is Christmas for the communities on over 55 of the most remote islands on Earth."
The Salvation Army Corps had challenges this year. Its yearly bell-ringing event to help raise funds for its programs was nearly impossible to carry out with the usual brigade of volunteers. This time, only a handful of bell ringers showed up out of concern about COVID-19.
The corps also could not host its holiday feast for people in need because of COVID-19. Still, the Salvation Army was able to feed the hungry. Instead of hosting a feast, meals were boxed for each individual, and hundreds of lunch boxes were delivered to those in need of a hot meal. One of the largest donors of food this year was Quality Distributors, which donates every year to the Salvation Army's food bank in Tiyan. The donation included 10,000 pounds of rice, 4,800 cans of luncheon meat, turkeys, hams, paper products and assorted snacks.
The Marine Corps' Toys for Tots program also overcame the challenges of COVID-19. “Despite the pandemic, our campaign was able to raise 9,817 toys with all the overwhelming support we received from the local community, our partners and the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation,” said Col. Bradley Magrath, commanding officer of the Marine base. That's hundreds of toys more than last year when about 9,100 toys were provided for the Salvation Army Corps to distribute.
There was a holiday project that did get canceled. The Sugar Plum Tree program which provides children with gifts was not available this year, but the parishioners of Santa Teresita Church in Mangilao stepped forward to wrap 200 gifts for children who would have benefited from the Sugar Plum Tree.
Kevin Delgado, the church's program director and Mangilao vice mayor-elect, said that in previous years, the church used to be a satellite for the Sugar Plum Tree. The recipients were anonymous and the givers came from all walks of Guam's community.
There are countless other givers who took the time and resources to make a difference this holiday season.
Thank you to all who had the heart to give.
Here's hoping someday, as the economy improves and more people will get their jobs back, many of today's recipients will be able to take pride in being able to pay it forward.