Dear Class of 2020,
At last.
High school seniors, your road from being a preschooler to now a high school graduating senior is about to reach its culmination. You look back and many of you have spent 14 years – most of your lives – in school. You've been in school since you were 4 or 5 and now you're a young adult!
It's a big milestone to have reached this far.
But now the challenges will be even greater. Not only are you going to make sure you keep your grades up because you don't want those college costs to go to waste, but you also will be faced with the challenge of surviving financially. Now, many of you have basic costs to pay: rent, utilities, groceries, gas and insurance, just to name a few. These used to be free!
Graduating college seniors, you didn't just stop at high school. You plowed through – many of you in debt for many years for the tuition and books and the cost to live outside the free room and board your parents provided through high school.
Life will now be filled with challenges to build a career or a small business that will help you with establishing – hopefully – a solid foundation so that you're not working until you're in your 50s or 60s, or, God forbid, in your 70s!
And if you do decide to have a family or you already have started one, the pressure is even greater, with the need to begin saving for the little ones in case going to college is also the path your children take, or their small business ownership dreams will need your help to take off.
These challenges have always been standing in your path, at least for many of you.
But this time, it's different.
Making the best of things
High school and postsecondary grads, sorry you don't get massive celebrations where classmates, friends and family can crowd gyms, hotels or other graduation venues. There will be no fiesta-like gatherings or ballrooms or restaurant venues for the after-graduation party. You can't even travel and see the world!
Sorry about the party pooper that is the COVID-19 pandemic.
But the silence that this pandemic has forced on all of us, putting our celebratory traditions on pause, is a blessing.
It provides you, graduates, an opportunity to see with more clarity what could lie ahead. It will help you prepare yourself.
The quiet will be an opportunity for a sit-down with mom or dad, or both, and with grandma and grandpa as well as your siblings.
Put the phones away for this one. Maybe put the phones away for an entire day.
This is especially important for you, high school graduates, who are leaving home and may not be coming back for a long time.
This solitude will be good so you can reflect on what you've accomplished and how to move from here to maximize your potential.
Treasure the time you have left with family. Hang out with them and together prepare your favorite Guam comfort foods. And don't forget to hit the beach and put your toes in the sand. Keep mental notes of these things. Take photos and videos, too.
Also, breathe. Inhale the warmth of Guam, because you will miss it.
You'll need these warm memories – especially if you're leaving Guam for college or for the military, or if you're leaving your island for job opportunities away from home.
Sorry that you can't stay, and best wishes on your new life journey.
You might be homesick for a while, and that's OK.
Look forward to going home and make your absence be a stronger – though remote – bond with those who are left at home waiting to hug you once again.
And maybe, just maybe, years later the island you call home will be in better shape so you'll have reasons to come back next time for good. Someday.