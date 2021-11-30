Classroom teachers and school bus drivers deserve our gratitude

On Wednesday evening, the Guam Education Board gave the go signal for the return of face-to-face learning for tens of thousands of Guam public school students.
That decision to reopen schools for full in-person learning beginning Monday threw a challenge at school teachers and administrators. The decision basically gave them just one workday – Thursday – to prepare because Friday was the government of Guam's Black Friday Thanksgiving holiday.
Somehow teachers, in general, managed to do their job during the full return of almost 24,000 students to 41 school campuses, though some teachers had voiced worry about being able to adequately prepare to keep the students at a safe distance between each other in classrooms. Some 2,000 students have opted to stay with the online model of learning.
Prior to Monday, the students alternated showing up on campuses every other day, with each school population divided into two groups.
But recognizing that students have missed out on in-person learning – essentially losing half of their attendance for more than a year – the education board decided to accelerate the full return to in-person learning.
Some teachers and their union voiced their thoughts that there was simply not enough time to have all of the face-to-face students return to campuses at one time that soon.
But teachers, being teachers, showed up in their classrooms Monday because they felt it's their duty to make the most of what they were given – and for the sake of the school children – rather than show defiance by skipping class en masse.
For the teachers who tried to do the best with the situation they were thrust into, we thank you.
We also thank the Guam Department of Public Works' school bus drivers.
The number of active school bus drivers is down to less than half, at 88. The ideal for DPW's school bus fleet is 198, according to its management.
School busing operations unaware of the change
The school busing logistics on Monday not only had to contend with the shortage of drivers but there was also apparently a disconnect between DPW and the education department that there could be twice as many school bus riders beginning Monday now that full face-to-face classroom learning has resumed.
"Sadly and unfortunately, we were not made aware and/or consulted with regarding school opening," DPW Deputy Director Linda Ibanez said to The Guam Daily Post Monday.
As a result of the disconnect, there was a delay in transporting kids to and from school. But it wasn't as bad as it could have been because a lot of parents chose to drop off and pick up kids with their own transportation on the first day of the resumption of full classroom learning.
"The school bus drivers are committed to providing safe transport to our children. Of course, there will be some delays. Like any opening of a school there are several delays that come in the process, but the school bus drivers adapt and make changes to adjust to the school routes and the schools of course based on the transport," Ibanez said.
DPW has 130 operational buses in its fleet, but with only 88 bus drivers, Ibanez asked the community for understanding when buses are tardy.
"We just ask the parents to be patient; there may be delays on our school bus route. But we do reassure you that the kids will be transported safely to and from schools. We ask the parents to make sure that their kids are not sick before they enter into the bus, they wear their mask, keep their distance and they will be fine," Ibanez said.
Teachers and school bus drivers are not the best-paid GovGuam workers and they're not as generously compensated compared to some of their stateside counterparts. But they still do the job and they show up for our school children.
We will be patient as classrooms and busing adjust to the changes. And we, as a community, will remain grateful to our teachers and school bus drivers – for being there for our schoolchildren.