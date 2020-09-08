Clock ticking on fiscal 2021 budget bill

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, there’s a fiscal 2021 budget that has yet to become law.
The Legislature passed a $950 million budget bill on Aug. 31, just barely meeting the mandated deadline. The bill was submitted to Adelup, which has been reviewing it with obvious displeasure.
Adelup pushed for higher revenue projections to be included in the budget. The governor said she was optimistic that despite tourism's downturn, military spending and more federal financial assistance will help the local government meet its financial needs.
Sen. Regine Biscoe Lee submitted, during the Legislature’s budget session, an amendment to increase revenues for withholding tax by $4.6 million. Her amendment failed.
In the past week Adelup has sent out several press releases outlining why they believe the budget bill, as it is currently written, won’t work. The series of press releases, titled Budget Not Balanced, highlights problems, according to Krystal Paco-San Agustin, that they’re finding as they review the budget bill.
Budget Not Balanced press releases have pointed out:
• an “$8.5 million mistake” with the Medicaid Child Health Insurance Program;
• 30 continuing and carryover authorizations from prior years’ appropriations, which are not supported by new revenues in FY21.
• $13 million less in Federal Medicaid funding for Guam.
• Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services’ operations appropriation is short $3.7 million when compared to the agency’s request.
Highlighting these issues is fair — but should also come with solutions. This is particularly necessary since Adelup stopped participating in budget discussions when it became apparent the Legislature didn't agree with its revenue projections. Some senators said they've never seen Adelup boycott budget discussions in the past.
Whatever the issue and whatever the history, our Legislative and Executive branches needs to work together to get a budget for the new fiscal year.
The current budget law expires Sept. 30, so the clock is ticking.
If there’s anything we should have learned in our experience with COVID-19, it is that we cannot afford to waste time pondering, playing political games, or analyzing to the point of paralyzing any forward movement.
If Adelup has serious doubts abut this version of the budget, then the governor should veto the bill and provide some recommendations so the Legislature has a starting point - and time - to put together a new budget for fiscal 2021.
It should be a budget that is realistic in terms of revenue projections but that also ensures core government services for the people of Guam are maintained.