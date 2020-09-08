Clock ticking on fiscal 2021 budget bill

NO BUDGET YET: The budget bill for fiscal 2021 is still up at Adelup. The administration doesn't seem to think the version of the bill, as passed by the Legislature is a balanced budget that will see to the needs of the people. If that's so, it should work with the Legislature to pass a budget that will work. The Ricardo J. Bordallo Governor's Complex as seen Aug. 9 in Adelup. David Castro/The Guam Daily Post