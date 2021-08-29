Communication can keep chaos from erupting and disrupting our lives

It’s been over a year since COVID-19 landed on our shores and things are still chaotic. Perhaps more so.
We understand that the initial virus has mutated and we’re dealing with variants that seem to be more challenging. One variant in particular, delta, is the culprit behind the recent surge in cases seen in Guam, across the nation and other parts of the world.
But if there’s one lesson we should have learned by now, it’s planning things out and communicating to avoid confusion and frustration.
As it stands, these last two weeks we’ve seen decisions that were communicated abruptly and with near immediate deadlines that put the community in a frenzy.
Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, in response to concerns voiced by individuals and businesses, has pulled back slightly on an executive order issued Aug. 20. Initially, patrons and employees of eating and fitness establishments had to show proof of full vaccination. Otherwise, they wouldn’t be able to patronize or work at said establishments.
An amending executive order allows businesses and the community more time to prepare for the implementation of showing proof of vaccination but she’s also softened the requirement. “Vaccination,” as it pertains to the amended executive order, is defined as having at least one shot of Pfizer or Moderna - both of which require two doses. And “proof” includes self-attestation, or a person simply saying they have had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
On Friday, Aug. 27, the governor dropped another bombshell. Not just smaller social gathering numbers, from 100 vaccinated people to 10 for indoors and 25 for outdoors, but also announcing the closure of island schools for face-to-face instruction.
We don’t necessarily disagree with this decision. Considering the number of new COVID-19 cases among adults and children, it was only inevitable that clusters would break out at schools. But the announcement that face-to-face learning wouldn’t be allowed beginning Monday came just hours after the governor met with public and private school officials on Friday.
This leaves parents scrambling to find babysitters or make arrangements to stay at or work from home. Not an easy feat for most working parents. But add a pandemic that has cost many people their jobs - and they may have just started a new job - so they can't afford a sitter or are able work from home - and you've some very anxious parents.
Schools are now rushing to pivot to online learning. Many private schools are prepping over the weekend and the first day or two of the coming week.
Guam Department of Education is pulling its teachers and administrators in to workshops to prepare for going online the following week. Additionally, more kids may now need support for home learning online. GDOE has been providing laptops and wifi devices for students who started the year doing online. It’s unclear how many of the 28,000 students who were doing face-to-face will need laptops and internet help.
As if a growing number of COVID-19 cases and kids back to learning from home weren’t enough, there’s a third vaccine shot coming down the pipe.
It’s absolutely essential that the government create an educational campaign on COVID-19 vaccination and come up with a plan on how to they’re going to execute the third shot, and communicate that with the public with ample time for everyone to prepare. This means not making an announcement on a Friday - then letting everyone stew in misinformation for an entire weekend while GovGuam is closed.
None of this is easy. COVID-19 has been a big jerk since it first showed up on the global playground and it seems like every time we land a punch, it comes back with bigger boxing gloves.
However, if we come together as a community, all armed with the same information and given ample time to prepare, then together we can stand up to this Goliath and maybe, deliver the right combination of blows that will knock it out enough to a more normal a life.