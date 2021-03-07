The stray animal problem on Guam goes back decades and seems to only be getting worse.
Our island’s mayors are trying to help round up the strays, particularly dogs, which have been the center of concern for many residents who are worried about children walking to and from schools or bus stops, or folks who are trying to get out and exercise.
There’s no specific numbers but officials have a wide estimate of 25,000 to 60,000 dogs and cats roaming village streets - and in some cases adopted bus shelters for their own.
The Mayors Council of Guam Stray Animal Round Up Committee led by Mongmong-Toto-Maite Mayor Rudy Paco, has started catching stray dogs and cats one village at a time to help control the stray population. Mayors staffers are building traps and placing them throughout the village they’re working in.
And while mayors are seeing some success, they’ve also come across what some might consider a surprising challenge: there are people releasing the animals from the traps.
For years, residents have called on the Department of Agriculture and then the mayors to do something about stray animals. Now, as people release animals from the traps, they’re defeating the purpose of the program, mayors are saying.
Santa Rita Mayor Dale Alvarez called the situation frustrating - a sentiment shared by his colleagues.
There are people who are concerned with what happens when animals are caught. Simply put, they are brought to the local animal shelter, Guam Animals In Need, or GAIN.
Unfortunately, a number of animals brought to GAIN also suffer from various health issues or from the pain injuries.
GAIN does an amazing job, with the support of donors and volunteers, to clean up animals brought to them. Animals that are hurt or face health issues get the benefit of the help of veterinarians who either donate their services or whose assistance is procured by a generous donor. After getting the care they need, the hope is these animals are adopted into their forever home.
Unfortunately, not all of the animals get adopted and may be euthanized at some point - that’s a situation that breaks many people’s hearts.
There’s no easy or cheap solution to the problem at hand.
We as a community can do our part, however, to help minimize, or at least not add to the problem by getting pets spayed and neutered.
Also, we can support the mayors by keeping our pets leashed or secured within gated properties so they’re not caught in the traps or cause problems in the community.
Other options for the current situation would be helpful, however.
Mayors have been meeting with GAIN, the Guam Department of Agriculture, Sen. Clynton Ridgell and other senators in reviving legislative efforts to fund a longer-term solution of neutering and spaying animals to control their population.
A prior bill didn't gain traction because of funding issues, MCOG President and Piti Mayor Jesse Alig said.
There is, however, some possible funding that could soon be made available to the government of Guam.
The island is looking at what could be an infusion of $661 million from the federal government. Perhaps the Legislature and Adelup can provide some financial support to address this long-standing problem.