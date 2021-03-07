COMMUNITY CONCERN: Stray dogs emerge from the jungle and stroll along a gravel road by Route 15 in Yigo in this Aug. 6, 2018 file photo. Mayors on Wednesday said while they caught stray dogs and cats in Santa Rita under the Stray Animal Round Up program, some people were freeing the strays from the traps that mayors set up. Dontana Keraskes/The Guam Daily Post