This is the time of year when many people on Guam and throughout the world celebrate the hope that comes with every life-giving breath.
This time of year is special to many people – whether you're observing Holy Week, Resurrection Day, or Passover. Others who don’t lend themselves to tradition would normally have enjoyed some time off to reinvigorate their minds or relationships with homebound kids during spring break.
In 2020, however, we find ourselves in a collective battle against a virus that threatens to steal away our breath and hope of a new day.
Thousands of Guamanians have either lost their jobs, had their work hours cut, or are worried about one of these two scenarios happening in the near future. With a cut in pay or no income at all, their ability to purchase food and other necessities is diminished or lost.
And while we acknowledge the governor’s efforts to provide an advance for thousands of families who make $10,000 a year or less – many Guamanians note that even if they were making as much as $40,000 in 2018, they aren’t making that now – our community will have to wait for the local and federal governments to complete certain processes before people receive a COVID-19 relief check. It isn’t easy to hold on to hope when you’re looking at empty cupboards and being told help is about a week or two away.
Increased restrictions
On Saturday we saw roadblocks, during which Guam National Guard soldiers and airmen stopped cars to ensure Guamanians were conducting essential business, such as going to work, getting to a medical appointment, and restocking their pantry. The Guam Police Department also was present at the roadblocks, in case “there’s something they need to provide in terms of law enforcement,” the governor stated.
This issue has divided the community into two general groups. The first agree with the governor that additional reinforcements are necessary to reduce the risk of spreading the virus. The second group believes the governor’s plan infringes on civil liberties granted by the Constitution and, in enacting the roadblocks, she is overstepping her authority.
Moreover, some residents are concerned about the lack of transparency in identifying the locations of two health care facilities where personnel were confirmed to have gotten infected by SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. People should know what these locations are so they can avoid those clinics. Or, if they visited the clinics recently and haven’t been feeling well, they’ll know to call 311 instead of just writing off what they have as allergies or a cold.
Department of Public Health and Social Services Director Linda Unpingco-DeNorcey said she didn’t want to name the clinics because these “are private businesses.” And yet, they have said they’re investigating clusters at two other businesses, a local bingo parlor and an airline, which had five cases and one case, respectively, of the virus, which is less than the five personnel at one clinic and 12 personnel at the second.
Checks and balances
We urge the governor and senators to consider the amount of authority being given to one branch of government. Thus far, the Legislature has been lax, if not totally remiss, in its duty to provide checks and balances against the executive branch. As the Legislature resumes session on Monday to discuss bills that would grant the governor broader authority during a public health emergency, we ask that they pause and consider the ramifications and unintended consequences of their actions.
If the governor truly believes more needs to be done to keep people from nonessential trips, maybe there are other options available that don’t threaten people’s freedoms and cause fear.
Additionally, knowledge allows people to make better decisions about their movements. DPHSS has named businesses in which a person was infected in order to warn people who've been there recently that they may have come into contact with someone carrying the virus, and thus should exercise extra caution. It’s not just a matter of fairness, but a matter of sharing what could be life-saving knowledge with the public.
A delicate balance
In this battle against the virus, we have given up our ability to share a hug. But we still have the ability to, as COVID-19 survivor Lilliamae Cundiff Nauta has said, be considerate of others.
Let’s not get so entrenched in enforcing compliance that we lose even a portion of our civil liberties. That places our society at the top of a very slippery slope. The governor is in the unenviable position of protecting the health and welfare of our community through the most obvious actions that at the same time do not directly contradict the freedoms to which we are entitled as Americans.
Benjamin Franklin warned, “Those who would give up essential liberty to purchase temporary safety deserve neither liberty nor safety.”
Undoubtedly, it’s a delicate balance the governor must endeavor to achieve.
On this Easter Sunday, we pray for all our elected officials and for our island – that no matter how long this virus casts its shadow, we remain true to who we are as a people, and as Americans.