This morning, churchgoers will likely see Mass for Catholics and Sunday service for other faiths done differently.
For Catholics, holy water will no longer be available in a vessel in church; the cultural practice of mannginge', or kissing of the elder or priest's hand, is suspended; and Mass songbooks and prayer booklets are temporarily no longer shared, among other changes.
For practices in certain faiths and cultural traditions, the usual personal contact such as handshakes, hugs and holding an elder person's hand to a younger person's forehead in reverence is being discouraged.
Friends and family are urged to avoid the usual kiss or hug as a way to greet one another – not just in churches, but in other social settings.
Some schools are considering keeping students from classrooms temporarily and putting a plan in place, should the need arise, to move learning to the internet.
Workplaces are establishing plans for working from home in the event employees are exposed to COVID-19.
Community events, such as workshops, conferences and sports events, are being pushed back.
These are changes we must make or consider implementing to avert the spread of COVID-19 in our community.
These are actions we are planning or taking as individuals and groups – even without the government telling us to do so.
As of Friday afternoon, several of the suspected cases on Guam have tested negative for COVID-19.
That's a welcome relief, but a momentary one.
As some of the medical professionals in our community have said, it's a matter of when COVID-19 cases on Guam will be confirmed. The question is to what degree we are going to be hit by this now-global pandemic that has spread to more than 100 nations, infected more than 110,000 and claimed the lives of thousands across the globe.
And when we on Guam do get confirmed COVID-19 cases, stopping the spread will be up to all of us. This means we need to begin changing some of the everyday norms we are used to, at least temporarily.
Our local and federal governments can do their part.
But for our own protection and that of our families, loved ones, friends and neighbors, it's up to us to shift our readiness level into full gear.
This means avoiding crowds and keeping a tight watch over what or who our families bring into our homes.
We do need to hand-wash frequently, a reminder we need to share especially to our young children. We must help our senior citizens or family members – who have underlying health concerns that make them more vulnerable – take extra precaution.
This also means we should be careful with what we eat and where we dine outside of our homes and how we acquire food for the home.
Many of these are common-sense practices.
However, now more than ever, we need to stick to them.
It takes more than just wearing the right protective face mask.
Common-sense practices will be one of our most effective actions to keep COVID-19 from our homes and loved ones.