Walking in graduation gowns, with their smiles hidden behind the required face masks, members of the Class of 2020 at Okkodo High School kicked off what will be a series of public high school graduations on Guam this week and next.
This year's graduations will be nothing like what we've been accustomed to. The Guam Department of Education has opted for drive-thru "Grad & Go" graduations in which each graduate gets off from a vehicle, walks onto a makeshift outdoor stage on campus, and receives their diploma while Pomp and Circumstance is played. A select few family members would then honk from their festooned vehicles in celebration as their graduate walks back to their car and away they go.
This new way of sending off our graduates to their new and hopefully promising lives was a compromise in lieu of the massive auditorium, hotel or gym graduation venues we've been used to in the pre-COVID-19 days.
Still, graduations are worth all the celebration our school communities could put together – safely and realistically – in a short time.
From the events we saw at Okkoddo High School and at Guahan Academy Charter School's graduations on Tuesday, it's encouraging to see our graduates are still getting a ceremony for their achievements.
Kudos to the school communities that have put these tweaked graduation plans together.
These events prove that Guam as a community continues to adapt even in the most challenging circumstances. We have survived destructive typhoons and months of living without bare necessities like power and power in the aftermath.
Now that the pandemic has given us a challenge on celebrating high school graduations, without congregating in large groups, so far it seems to be working out.
To our graduates, congratulations! And to the school communities that made the celebrations possible, thank you.
Let the pandemic be an inspiration to rise above any future challenges.