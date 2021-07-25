Congratulations to this year's Rainbow Graduates

On July 26, 175 Guam Department of Education high school seniors will receive their hard-earned diplomas. That's more than double last year's number of rainbow graduates.
The summer school program has always provided an opportunity for students who may have struggled for a semester or two in one or a few classes to get back on track.
High school can be tough. The last two school years, students had the added challenge of learning remotely via Zoom or Google conference call, or a packet that teachers prep for home where parents and kids are supposed to somehow figure it out together. Neither option was easy but in the midst of COVID-19 those were the two basic options available to our children until schools slowly started to reopen. This also isn’t the most ideal way to teach or learn effectively.
GDOE officials attributed the drop in graduation rates to the pandemic. The impact on teaching and learning prompted GDOE officials to push the summer school, and other programs, to help get students back on track as much as possible.
It shows in the numbers. Last year's rainbow graduates numbered 84, that's less than half of this year's 175. To be fair last year's program was also plagued with public health requirements, which made summer school and the start of this school year a struggle.
And yet, these students have done it, and have completed their high school careers to move on to their lives beyond. That, too, may unfortunately be a challenge if they’re hoping to find a job. While businesses are reopening, albeit slowly, the economy remains sluggish due to the same pandemic that essentially robbed students of many learning opportunities as well as rights of passage typical of high school.
Our students will be marching up to collect their diplomas and then walking into an economy where they’ll be up against adults more skilled and more experienced. Again, this isn’t anything new. Anyone who has struggled to find a job when they were young and fresh out of high school, hoping to gain experience only for the employer to say they’re looking for someone with experience will know this feeling. But this will be made tougher as thousands of adults will be looking for jobs as the pandemic unemployment assistance program comes to an end.
To the graduates, we hope, however, that the lessons you learned, the grit you showed in sticking to it even when the pandemic made learning a struggle, will help you all through as you figure out these next steps in your lives.
And hopefully, the government, and it's partnerships with the private sector, will find a way to encourage more opportunities for young and old alike as we muddle our way to recovery.
Congratulations graduates and good luck!