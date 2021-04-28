Consistent enforcement against littering, illegal camping on public beaches needed

It's time to get consistent with some serious enforcement against our co-islanders who camp out at the beach and leave piles of trash for others to clean up.
It's not fair for law-abiding, rule-following Guam residents to have to deal with the stink and eyesore of other people's trash.
Most people work hard at their jobs, and on weekends or whenever they can stay off from work for a bit, they go to the beach with the intent of enjoying the beauty of Guam's sand, sea and breezes.
Guam beaches, just a few minutes away from home for many, offer a reason for most residents to stay on the island, and it's somewhat of a tradeoff when we Guamanians have to deal with the high cost of living locally – from utilities, to grocery items, to housing.
However, because of the actions of some who disregard basic decency and rules, a beach outing can go sour pretty quickly.
How many beachgoers' outings have been ruined by the smell and sight of dirty baby diapers, spoiled leftover food or pet or human feces on the sand or in nearby bushes? How many beachgoers have seen broken beer, wine or vodka bottles posing a risk to those who simply want to walk on sand or wade in water? How many times have we seen plastic caps, beverage holders and other nonbiodegradable trash strewn about on the beaches, ready to be pulled out into the sea on a high ride, risking marine life?
Consistent action beyond written and verbal reminders by our local government will be key to turn the tide against the rule-breakers.
And on Monday, the Department of Parks and Recreation did send a signal that it is serious about enforcing Guam law.
Over the weekend, two men were arrested on suspicion of criminal trespass at Ipan Beach Park. Parks and Rec patrol officers arrested:
• a man, 51, on suspicion of criminal trespass on April 24. The man was warned numerous times over the past year about camping in the park without a permit, according to Deputy Director Victor Villagomez. The man was also counseled numerous times for litter violations; and
• another man, 40 was arrested on Monday on suspicion of criminal trespass for a similar offense at the same park. The arrest followed multiple warnings for camping without a permit and for litter violations, according to Parks and Rec.
Their names were withheld, but it's not clear why the exemption was made for these arrestees.
While most may presume that access to public beaches means unregulated campouts, apparently there is a Guam regulation that forbids people from freely camping out without a permit – as the Parks and Rec patrol officers' arrests have shown. Many know the pavilions at beach parks require a permit to use, but not a lot of people may be aware that camping at a public beach park by itself would require a permit.
Parks and Rec, in a press release, stated one needs to pay a $30 fee for a permit to camp out at a public beach, plus a deposit to ensure the camping site is left clean afterward.
We hope what Parks and Rec is doing will send a clear message to people who trash the beaches and public parks.
It's about time. And while the recent enforcement seems timed with preparations to reopen the tourism industry, Guam residents who want to enjoy the island's beaches without the litter that others leave behind also welcome these efforts.
There have been reports that the island's public parks provide a haven for those who are homeless.
But the government of Guam should better resolve the roots of homelessness rather than leave public parks and beaches unregulated as a default solution.
If there's one thing that could help deter littering on beaches, maybe Parks and Rec can consider naming the suspects and treating them the same way other arrestees of misdemeanor crimes are treated.
Parks and Rec patrol officers should be supported in their endeavors.
Let's keep public parks and beaches clean by showing consistent enforcement.