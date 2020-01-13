This is a correction to the editorial on Page 24 of the Jan. 10, 2020, edition of The Guam Daily Post. There hasn't been any criminal charge in the workers' compensation claim filed by a former Port Authority marketing manager. A Supreme Court decision last year cited a Port finding of an allegedly fraudulently backdated memo created by another former Port employee related to the claim.
