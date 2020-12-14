"Quid pro quo" - Latin for "something given or received for something else," states Merriam-Webster, or in regular speak, "I scratch your back and you scratch mine" – has come up following the decision by the Office of Public Accountability to terminate two contracts, collectively worth $3.78 million.
The tandem contracts, one for home-delivered senior citizen meals and the other for providing meals for the elderly in a group setting, were awarded to SH Enterprises Inc.
Elected Public Auditor Benjamin Cruz issued a decision Friday for the termination of the SH Enterprises contracts because, prior to getting the deal, the company had given the government of Guam a "favor," Cruz stated in a written decision. The decision stemmed from a procurement protest filed by competitor Basil Food Industrial Services.
Basil's bid for the two contracts was $3.82 million, but Basil has contended SH Enterprises has not met all of the requirements to win the bid. Basil has challenged the selection of SH Enterprises since last year.
Basil subsequently filed a second protest after having learned of the favor its competitor gave GovGuam.
On Jan. 22, SH Enterprises wrote to the governor, stating the company was donating to GovGuam the temporary use of "approximately 5,000 square feet of commercial space" in the Hakubotan building for GovGuam's war claims center.
The local government accepted the favor while SH was in the middle of its unresolved procurement issue with competitor Basil Food.
When Basil Food found out about SH Enterprises' offer for GovGuam's free use of the Hakubotan building, Basil Food submitted a second protest on the senior citizen meals contracts on Feb. 7.
On Feb. 8, the Guam General Services Agency denied Basil Food's second protest.
"Basil's protest that SH’s allowing the government to use the Hakubotan building free of rent and utilities was a violation of ethical standards as a prohibited favor for (GovGuam) and is valid," the public auditor wrote in a decision issued Friday. "The (chief procurement officer) erred in concluding that it was a charitable donation, which it was not."
SH Enterprises has been in business with GovGuam over a span of many years so it cannot say it's unfamiliar with the prohibition on giving favors to the local government while bidding for contracts with GovGuam.
Let's hope the public auditor will keep on digging to ensure other government contracts were bid competitively and fairly.
Cruz's watchdog role is key to government accountability and the community is counting on the public auditor to shine a light on questioned bids and contracts.
The OPA Hotline, (671) 47 AUDIT or 671-472-8348, enables the people of Guam and government employees to share their concerns or report improper acts committed by public officials of GovGuam.