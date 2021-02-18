Case after case, the narrative doesn't get old: A parent who deals methamphetamine or other hard drugs pleads guilty after they get caught —and then present a sob story to a judge for a slap-on-the-wrist sentence because they don't want to be away from their children.
In more instances than we can count, right off the bat, the tears move the court into drastically reducing the sentence of a defendant.
In this most recent case, which had sentencing Tuesday, the parents of four young kids got luckier than many other drug offenders: They were spared from having to spend any time in prison at all.
The husband in this most recent case, Joshua Reyes, faced a maximum of 20 years in prison. Instead, he was sentenced to serve probation for three years. This means he's free to roam around in our community, and unless he breaks the rules of his probation, he won't set foot in prison at all.
The U.S. Probation Office also noted that the defendant had tested positive for drug use between 2016 and 2018, while he was on pretrial release awaiting sentencing. He told the court he's been sober more recently.
This father of four succumbed to what he called influence from people around him. “It was peer pressure. I hung around with the wrong people. I started using first. After using, I couldn’t afford it, so I moved on to selling it,” he said in court.
He, along with his wife, had pleaded guilty in 2016 to attempted possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. It was said in court that the 14.23 grams of drug they brought in and was intercepted, was worth about $37,000. Based on discussions in court, some of their kids would have been toddlers when they made these choices.
His wife, Sylvia Leon Guerrero Reyes, had a choice to make when her husband started getting involved in drugs. She could have packed up and left with the kids to keep them out of harm's way. Instead, she jumped into the drug world as well, regardless of the safety and well-being of the very same kids mentioned before the court to argue against sending her to federal prison.
When District Court Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood asked Sylvia Reyes how she ended up getting involved with drugs like her husband, she said, in part: "When he got himself involved as a user, I didn’t know how to handle anything. But to be a family. Maybe I was blinded and never wanted to leave him. We now have four kids together. I know that I am my own person. I could’ve made better decisions. It was a truthful and honest mistake to go through,” she said.
“I am sorry to you, to my family, and most of all to my kids for the wrong choices that I have made. I try to tell them you can make wrong choices, but turn your life around. I am trying my best to be the best mom for them.” Sylvia Reyes said. She was sentenced to probation for a year.
There was mention in court that Sylvia Reyes is a cancer survivor.
Even more so, the moral compass for her, as she faced a life-threatening health scare, would have been to be strong by staying away from the path of drugs and steering her children to safety. It was a test for her to show her kids she'd rather not make money than earn drug money.
The federal judge seemed to have given the couple's fate a great deal of thought. And an acknowledgment that this is a good deal for the couple.
“Don’t blow it because it’s not often I give a sentence like this, but because it was such an unusual circumstance,” Tydingco-Gatewood said. “You can’t get back into drugs.”
In the end, the judge essentially fell for the sob story and not so much on the message this prison pass will send to others who may be thinking of dealing with drugs or are already in this situation and are thinking of their future.
Would certain people in desperate circumstances risk earning some quick, big drug bucks knowing they could very well get the payoff without having to serve time in prison at all, thanks to examples given in cases like the Reyeses'?
The answer is clear.
The judge is usually on point with her tough sentences.
This one was a miss.
The safety of our community was not given more weight than the personal circumstances of the Reyeses.
We understand that mistakes are made and that everyone deserves a second chance, but the court is equally responsible to ensure that sentences imposed on criminals send a clear message and act as a deterrent. This is particularly important in our community that is plagued with a methamphetamine problem that, sadly, is worsening by the day.
“How come ... our young island boys turn to drugs?” Tydingco-Gatewood said at the sentencing.
With all due respect, this case is one of the answers as to why.