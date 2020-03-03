Tumon, the Guam Premier Outlets, and even the Micronesia Mall didn’t have the usual crowd over the weekend.
Noticeably absent in the shopping centers and food courts were the busloads of Korean tourists. Most tourists present were Japanese and even then, it didn’t seem like there were as many of them as there typically are.
The Guam Visitors Bureau has reported more than 31,000 cancellations for March and part of April. Airlines are reducing the number of flights between Guam and various Asian cities – the last count was 107 canceled flights from February through March 28. And while local government officials have said those numbers don’t take rebookings into consideration, the bulk of people who want to visit our beautiful island are suspending that travel for months.
In the meantime, however, some businesses are noting a decrease in tourists, and that’s impacting their bottom line. They’re trying to figure out ways to reduce cost and improve new revenue streams – many are offering discounted prices for local residents, to include our military neighbors on base.
It’s not yet known what steps the local government is going to take to help protect jobs and the economy overall.
We know also that the government is hoping that military exercises around the Pacific could also mean shore leave for thousands of sailors and Marines, which could help boost revenues – but it’s unclear how much of a boost this would provide and the length with which it can be sustained.
To be fair, the government and island has worked through other disasters in the past, most recently the scare of North Korea’s missile testing and, not too long before that, the threat of SARS.
The current COVID-19 scare looks like it’s having a larger and deeper impact than either of those two events, however.
While local lawmakers ignored the plea from the Guam Chamber of Commerce to delay the minimum wage increase for a few months, maybe it isn't too late to reevaluate that decision or create a compromise. And perhaps the Guam Economic Development Authority can look at new ways to spur waning economic activity in light of this rising economic challenge.
Many people on Guam are worried about getting the respiratory illness. They’re also worried about keeping their small businesses and jobs.
We hope the government can work with the local business community and island residents to find a solution to protect all.