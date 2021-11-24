On Tuesday, a jury in the federal court found a Guam man, James Rumbaua Damaso, guilty of possession with intent to sell methamphetamine.
A co-actor, Jeffrey Baldonado, previously took a plea deal with prosecutors admitting he possessed meth with intent to distribute the drug.
Federal agents found 139 grams of meth on Damaso in 2019. The feds also intercepted a package containing 1,800 grams of meth addressed to Baldonado's house in Latte Heights that same year.
Based on the volume of drugs seized, this is not small-time drug dealing.
This is not Damaso's first meth conviction. He was convicted in 2009 of meth possession with the intent to sell the illegal drug. He was sentenced to a mere 12 months in prison the first time around.
The Damaso case is one of the latest in a revolving door of drug dealers on Guam who serve their time or who get some quick time in jail or prison, but then are set free and again get involved in drug-dealing.
This case shows that, despite the preoccupation of elected officials with COVID-19 matters, the decades-old meth problem that's ruining many Guamanian families' lives remains in our midst, and there's no sign of it being eradicated anytime soon.
In the most recent Damaso case, the federal prosecutor mentioned that when Damaso was stopped in 2019, cash worth $31,418 was found in his car in denominations consistent with being drug proceeds.
That amount of money tells you there is robust drug-dealing activity on Guam.
Also in the Damaso case, the street value of methamphetamine was estimated at "$100 to $250 per gram," according to the prosecutor.
This indicates that more than likely there is a greater supply of methamphetamine on Guam streets now than there was two decades ago.
The price of 1 gram of crystal methamphetamine decreased from a range of $600 to $1,000 in 1999 to $250 to $500 in 2001, the DEA stated in a 2003 drug risk assessment on Guam.
Each week, police arrest suspects for alleged crimes fueled by meth use. Nearly every week, new cases are filed in the Superior Court that tell of Guam residents accused of stealing other people's property or attacking loved ones because of methamphetamine use.
It is evident the meth problem on Guam persists.
But with a lot of the focus on the COVID-19 pandemic, the government's focus on fighting back against the illegal drug trade might be obscured, if not taking a back seat.
Let's hope for the former, not the latter.
There is no vaccine against Guam's meth problem.
But a community willing to fight back, a set of elected officials committed to getting rid of the problem, and a justice system that stays tough on drug dealers will help end this menace.