COVID-19 plan for the holiday season is needed, particularly in light of growing positive cases

The government needs a plan for this holiday season that provides more education to the entire community.
Of particular concern are those folks who don’t regularly pay attention to press releases and even media reports. Believe it or not, there are some people who don’t have Facebook or Instagram and even if they did, their feeds don’t all include local news reports, nor do they follow the governor or public health.
And as it’s been shown, you only need one person to get infected who will then infect others at home and or work or in stores or elsewhere.
In the last few months, the island has more than quadrupled the number of deaths and tripled the total number of positive cases.
On Sept. 7, there were 1,671 total cases confirmed. Officials reported 18 deaths. There were 744 people in active isolation and 912 people had completed isolation.
On Oct. 6, there were a total of 2,818 officially reported cases of COVID-19. Guam officials had linked 55 deaths to the respiratory illness. There were 841 people in active isolation and 1,922 had completed isolation.
As of Nov. 6, the most recent data as of the time of this writing, there were a total of 5,077 officially reported cases of COVID-19 with 88 deaths. There were 1,586 people with COVID-19 in active isolation. the good news is 3,403 people had completed isolation.
These numbers increased during times of the year when there were primarily birthdays and anniversaries.
What is going to happen during the Thanksgiving and Christmas season when - not only are families and friends more likely to gather for traditional and religious celebrations - but more people will be out at the stores shopping for gifts or in line at post offices to pick up parcels they’ve ordered from Amazon and WalMart?
The government’s plan should include an aggressive education campaign that reaches residents throughout the entire island community. There needs to be a real effort to work with the Guam Chamber of Commerce and Small Business Administration and all of their partners to ensure businesses have plans that allow them to take advantage of the holidays and sorely needed sales but in a manner that safeguards their staff and their patrons.
And let’s all learn from those who continue, even after months of this pandemic, to practice social distancing and other behaviors that have allowed them to stay COVID-19 free. Thousands of Guamanians have managed to protect their health and the health of their loved ones in spite of having to go to work, go shopping for food and other necessities, or visit schools to grab their children’s homework assignments or other materials. What are these families doing right?
The plan should also take into consideration what actions they need to take if numbers increase and prepare accordingly. Perhaps they should start now to get more help for Guam Memorial Hospital and the Department of Public Health and Social Services. Thankfully, Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense was able to get medical tents needed to expand capacity at both GMH and Guam Regional Medical City. The Guam National Guard already has started building the tents.
Having said all of this, we would caution the government about harsh or extreme measures, including another lockdown. This has been the preferred method of containment but as the community struggles with personal economic issues and compliance fatigue in general, it’s unclear how people will respond - there have been reports of increased depression and violence in our homes, along with other issues.
Government officials had a conversation with the U.S. Surgeon General Adams who said if Guamanians have “the will” then the virus could be overcome in a matter of two to six weeks - certainly in time to have the virus under control by Christmas.
Adelup confirmed that a message on this issue would be announced on Monday.
We hope the message includes a comprehensive plan that takes into consideration people’s struggles on different levels and focuses on education so that people understand the dangers of not following the basic methods of public health safety.