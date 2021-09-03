COVID-19's toll on mental health is real. Let's keep an eye out for signs and offer support

Shannon Siguenza was a 34-year-old, well-loved former school teacher and youth empowerment advocate who survived her physical battle against COVID-19.
After having been hospitalized at Guam Memorial Hospital with COVID-19, she was well enough to be cleared to leave her hospital bed and move back home, where she was told to self-isolate for several days.
Not long after Shannon Siguenza was sent home, where she lived alone, the mental strain of COVID-19 left her in a state of despair that led her, according to her family, to take her own life.
A wide circle of her friends, family and other people who knew her have been left devastated that someone who seemed so full of life, and who sparked smiles and laughter, would find herself in an emotional state so dark that living was no longer an option.
“Nobody saw it coming. There was no inkling, no hint of anything,” younger sister Amanda Siguenza said.
“To encapsulate Shannon, she really did see and bring out the better in people. But, even the brightest lights in the room have a dark place, I feel like a lot of us forget that even people like Shannon can have darkness. Tell those you love that you love them and those that you miss, that you miss them. It’s always the ones that you don’t expect,” Amanda Siguenza said.
We thank Shannon Siguenza's family for finding the courage to share their loss and grief in the hope of raising awareness about the strain COVID-19 can cause on one's sense of well-being.
The Siguenza family's tragedy can be a wake-up call, a nudge perhaps for us to open our eyes and be more observant of loved ones, friends, neighbors and coworkers who may be experiencing signs of emotional distress or showing a sudden change in attitude.
When someone who's usually cheerful and high-spirited suddenly becomes withdrawn, there might be a chance to offer a path to light simply by saying you're there to listen, to help and maybe even offer a shoulder to cry on.
According to a 2020 U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study, "markedly elevated prevalences of reported adverse mental and behavioral health conditions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic highlight the broad impact of the pandemic and the need to prevent and treat these conditions."
"Identification of populations at increased risk for psychological distress and unhealthy coping can inform policies to address health inequity, including increasing access to resources for clinical diagnoses and treatment options. Expanded use of telehealth, an effective means of delivering treatment for mental health conditions, including depression, substance use disorder, and suicidal ideation ... might reduce COVID-19-related mental health consequences," the CDC stated in its report of the study.
"U.S. adults reported considerably elevated adverse mental health conditions associated with COVID-19. Younger adults, racial/ethnic minorities, essential workers, and unpaid adult caregivers reported having experienced disproportionately worse mental health outcomes, increased substance use, and elevated suicidal ideation," the CDC survey found.
On Guam, we also need to pay particular attention to our schoolchildren.
More than 20,000 students who have had just two weeks of face-to-face instruction in the new school year are once again shut out of in-person learning.
After seeing friends and classmates on campuses and again participating in school sports, Guam's schoolchildren are suddenly back in what could be a lonely learning environment at home. The resurgence of COVID-19 hospitalizations and infections has prompted our governor to shut prekindergarten to 12th grade schools.
The governor decided to lock down in-person learning to stem the spread of COVID-19, especially among schoolchildren who are not of age to become immunized against the virus that causes COVID-19.
This remote learning environment should prompt us to a heightened level of awareness.
Schoolchildren should be supervised and should receive reassurances from adults that they can open up about their apprehensions and thoughts of sadness.
“Although we are facing a global pandemic along with the rest of the world, the tragic passing of a member of our community can make us feel alone," the governor said Wednesday evening as Guam's 150th COVID-19-related death was announced.
"Our mental health is just as important as our physical health. Check in with one another, safely, and let us get back to our basics – wear your mask, wash your hands, watch your distance,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.
A few words of reassurance, listening and a compassionate conversation could save lives.
Let's do our part.