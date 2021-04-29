Public Auditor Benjamin "BJ" Cruz can be relied upon for not shying away from calling out public officials who skirt or disregard Guam law or ethical standards in the award of multimillion-dollar contracts.
We may remember it was Cruz, as legislative speaker in 2016, who called for the prosecution of officials in the Calvo administration that gave out $794,268 in illegal retroactive pay raises in December 2014. The managers and employees who received the illegal pay raises eventually had to pay them back after the issue became public.
As public auditor, Cruz on Tuesday released a scathing decision about the government of Guam's chief procurement officer who went ahead and awarded a multimillion-dollar contract – even though the bidder had given GovGuam a favor.
The favor that contractor SH Enterprises gave was the rent-free use of the Hakubotan building in Tamuning for the government to process World War II survivor reparation claims.
Giving that favor to GovGuam, and GovGuam's willingness to receive it, violated ethical standards, according to Cruz. Cruz was speaker of the Legislature and is a former Supreme Court of Guam chief justice.
Cruz's decision barred SH from bidding for and receiving GovGuam contracts for one year.
“It is necessary to protect the public interest and promote the government’s policy of conducting business with responsible persons. The risk that favor-giving and -receiving, which diminishes the procurement process’ integrity and frustrates the procurement law’s purposes, was not eliminated to the extent that debarment would be unnecessary,” the public auditor's decision reads, in part.
A competing bidder raised the issue in a procurement appeal. Basil Food Industrial Services Corp. protested the award of the meal services contract to SH. Basil discovered through a Freedom of Information Act request that “SH gave free use of the Hakubotan Building to the governor’s office” as a central location to process war reparations claims.
Ultimately, only Cruz took issue and took action against what he found to be a violation of the government's Ethical Standards in procurement.
The General Services Agency awarded the senior citizens meals contract to SH Enterprises on or around Nov. 8, 2019, for $3.7 million.
The War Claims Processing Center at the Hakubotan building began receiving claims on Jan. 24, 2020, approximately two months after SH was awarded the senior citizen meals contract. Three weeks later, on Feb. 17, 2020, GSA recommended the award of a $5.9 million contract to SH Enterprises for meal services for Department of Corrections inmates and detainees.
"SH thus provided a favor to the government during performance of the manåmko' meals contract, which was about two months after receiving that contract and about three weeks before SH received the award of the DOC meals contract. Although it may have been procured as an exception to the requirement for competitive bidding, the favor was in fact sandwiched between two bids," the public auditor stated.
GovGuam's chief procurement officer had no problem with the donation, according to the OPA decision, reasoning that “the free use of the Hakubotan Building was a donation accepted by the governor and not a violation of the ethical standards.”
Cruz's decision stated, “It is not in the best interest of the government nor is it fair to allow ethical standards violations to go unaddressed because the (chief procurement officer) exercised her discretion and refused to do so.”
“The public auditor is required to exercise jurisdiction to promote the integrity of the procurement process and the purposes of the procurement law,” according to the decision.
Cruz also called out the attorney general.
“The AG, representing GSA, argued that debarment may only be with his concurrence. The AG does not see how giving the governor’s administration favors undermines the integrity of the procurement law and is a red flag,” Cruz wrote. “This appeal’s review jurisdiction may be necessary to maintain the integrity of the procurement process and the purposes of the Procurement Law. Nevertheless, a requirement for the AG’s concurrence, if imposed on OPA, would itself be a violation of the separation of powers.”
This is not the first time the giving of gifts by a bidder of GovGuam contracts has come to light.
It's due to the vigilance of our elected public auditor that, at least in this case, a company is being held accountable.
Besides the public auditor, no other elected official has voiced a concern with the situation wherein a favor was granted to the government by a company who later received a contract worth millions of dollars. Hopefully, his vigilance catches on.