We elect an attorney general through the ballot box because we, the voters, want this position to be out of the reach of the governor's influence.
Our elected attorney general's role, during the time of Elizabeth Barrett-Anderson and now Leevin Camacho, has worked the way voters expect it to – particularly on the issue of electronic gambling machines.
Guam law forbids electronic gambling machines. And the regulations the Department of Revenue and Taxation has used in prior gubernatorial administrations have recently been deemed invalid by a Superior Court decision in March.
For years, Rev and Tax has defied the AG's legal opinion that the department's Business License branch should stop issuing these electronic gambling machine licenses.
This Superior Court decision in March was issued in favor of the AG's stance after the Supreme Court of Guam in 2017 reversed the lower court's prior decision. The lower court's prior decision had allowed Rev and Tax under then-Gov. Eddie Calvo's administration to continue to issue licenses to these game room machines.
It's not yet clear whether Rev and Tax, under Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, will finally follow the legal advice of the people's attorney general.
As of this writing, Rev and Tax told The Guam Daily Post a decision on the gaming licenses will be released by the department's legal counsel soon.
What we know is that as of last month, the licenses to operate electronic gaming devices in game rooms had expired.
All eyes are now on the governor and her Rev and Tax management appointees, and whether they decide to follow the law.
Under the Calvo administration, then-Attorney General Elizabeth Barrett-Anderson sued Rev and Tax Director John Camacho and Gov. Calvo in 2013.
The complaint alleged that Rev and Tax, under the directive of the governor, issued 217 licenses to electronic gaming device owners, according to the Supreme Court background on the case.
The attorney general sued after the Calvo administration continued to issue licenses "even after the AG advised Rev and Tax to refrain from issuing licenses and to revoke outstanding licenses," the case before the Supreme Court states.
Justices Robert Torres, Katherine Maraman and F. Philip Carbullido issued a ruling in 2017 that reversed the Superior Court's earlier decision favoring Rev and Tax's stance.
The writing is on the wall for the Leon Guerrero administration.
Beyond the legal arguments, the voters have spoken out on the issue of electronic gambling.
"The people of Guam disfavor gambling machines and in a 2008 referendum voted against them," the attorney general states in court papers filed last month.
Two game room operators have recently filed court papers essentially arguing the Superior Court's most recent decision should be placed on hold while they file an appeal.
One argument made by the operators in court papers is that more than 300 jobs would be lost without the ability of the game rooms to operate electronic gaming machines.
The game room businesses also made an argument that without their ability to keep those jobs, they would be unable to seek forgiveness of their federally funded pandemic loans.
The arguments from the game room operators serve their interests and they can argue all they want.
But from the public interest perspective, there is really nothing left for the current governor and her Rev and Tax administrators to defy the series of attorney general legal opinions and the most recent court decision.
Continued defiance of Guam law against illegal gambling machines, by no less than government of Guam officials, sends the message that laws are applied differently to people in different circumstances.
Our elected attorney general has determined that Guam law was broken and continues to be broken.
No one has been held accountable just yet.